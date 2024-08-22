Wait, Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Really Engaged?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have emerged as one of 2024’s celeb power couples. Now, nearly one year after they were first reported to be dating, fans are convinced the couple’s relationship may have reached a new milestone with an engagement.

It’s no question that Gomez and Blanco are in love, seeing as they flaunt their relationship on social media whenever they get the chance. But when Gomez posted a photo of her and Blanco getting ready for a date night on her Instagram Story on Aug. 8, fans couldn’t help but notice that there was a double heart emoji covering her left hand and fingers. This led the internet to go into a spiral about where Gomez and Blanco’s relationship may be headed.

On Aug. 19, Gomez shared another cozy photo with Blanco, sporting a manicure similar to the one from the Aug 8 photo, but there was no ring in sight. Then on Aug. 20, fans noticed that the Only Murders In The Building actress began following CMG Weddings & Event, a popular wedding planner, on TikTok. TikToker user @gootholiday even shared the evidence in a now-viral clip.

Neither Gomez nor Blanco have publicly announced or confirmed an engagement, but the music producer expressed how much Gomez means to him in a May 2024 interview with Howard Stern. “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said, later adding, “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend.”

Stern even predicted marriage for the two and Blanco undoubtedly agreed, saying, “You and me both.”

Gomez and Blanco started off as friends and business collaborators in 2019. Prior to dating one another, the pair released their song “I Can’t Get Enough” featuring Tainy and J Balvin. They even shared a quick fun moment together in the music video, as Gomez, in a pink pajama set, and Blanco, in a teddy bear suit, playfully poked each other and danced together.

Gomez and Blanco worked together again in 2023 for her single, “Single Soon,” which came out in August of that year.

By December 2023, Gomez confirmed that she and Blanco were dating by sharing a photo of them kissing on IG.

While some fans were happy for the singer, others questioned her dating choices. But that didn’t stop Gomez from fiercely defending her boo. According to PEOPLE, she replied to some dissatisfied comments with things like, “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end” and “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

In February 2024, Gomez told radio show host Zane Lowe on New Music Daily that Blanco makes her feel safe. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said.“And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

While it’s unclear if Gomez and Blanco are actually headed toward marriage, it’s safe to say that they are happy!