Here’s The Tea On Whitney Leavitt’s Friendship With The Rest Of The ‘SLOMW’ Cast

ICYMI, Hulu’s The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives has had the internet in a chokehold since it premiered on Sept. 6. The show has everything that makes for great reality television — a swinging scandal, a sex confession involving Fruity Pebbles (yes, the cereal), and *so* much drama. Speaking of drama, there was one cast member who always seemed to find herself in the middle of it, and that’s Whitney Leavitt.

Throughout Season 1, many of Whitney’s actions didn’t sit well with the other Mormon influencers. Aside from gifting Demi Engemann a box of Fruity Pebbles after she revealed her and her husband’s bedroom secret and skipping Mayci Neely’s influencer event, Whitney had rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by the end of the season. With Whitney being a major source of drama on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, I can’t help but wonder if she’s still friends with the rest of the group, especially after she left the MomTok group chat in the season finale. Here’s what we know.

On Sept. 16, Taylor Frankie Paul revealed to Decider that she’s on good terms with Whitney. “I’ve said this earlier today that she was the first one that helped me in a very dark place when I was getting basically bullied on the internet. And she was the one person that reached out to make sure I was okay and that she was there for me,” Taylor said. “So I feel like I just want to do that for her as well.”

As for the rest of the other women, they made it clear that they are not friends with Whitney. “[In] our real friend group, we forget she’s a part of it,” Jessi Ngatikaura said while appearing on The Viall Files with Demi, Mayci, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Mikayla Matthews. “Genuinely, we forget she’s on the show. I do.”

Whitney’s friendship with mayci is a bit rocky, atm.

ICYMI, a few days after The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives premiere, Whitney posted a TikTok that featured private texts between her and Mayci to prove that she did let Mayci know that she was skipping the influencer event.

While speaking with Decider with Taylor, Mayci said she was irritated that Whitney had shared their private convo online but believed the texts proved nothing.

“There’s nothing bad said in those messages. But those are private messages that are between us and if you were going to share that, you probably should ask my permission first,” Mayci said.

Mayci then explained that her friendship with Whitney is currently up in the air. “I don’t know where we stand right now. I thought we were good. I reached out to her the night of the [Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives] premiere and I said, ‘I hope you’re doing okay.’ Because I already started to see her getting heat,” she said. “I knew she had already watched probably the whole show. She didn’t respond. So, I mean, I don’t know. I thought we were good, but I guess not. I don’t know.”

Welp, there you have it.