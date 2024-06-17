ICYMI, Scooter Braun’s No Longer A Talent Manager & Swifties Are *So* Happy

After parting ways with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun is officially retiring from his longtime career as a music manager. He announced the news in an Instagram post on June 17, which admittedly caught many by surprise.

The end of Braun’s management career comes after his nasty masters dispute with Swift led her to re-record her first six albums. With the news of his retirement from management, people have taken to social media to share their reactions to this news, with many extremely happy that Braun’s reign on artists in the music industry is finally over.

Braun and Swift been at odds since their feud started in 2019. Swift’s taken shots at the former celebrity manager through her music, including her track “Karma” from the Grammy Award-winning album Midnights. In the song, she tells “Spider-boy,” which is an alleged reference to Braun’s initials, that her “pennies made your crown,” another hint to the monetary gain he receives from owning her masters.

“Don’t you know that cash ain’t the only price? / It’s coming back around,” Swift sings. Braun has received his fair share of karma since their feud. He parted ways with his two A-list talents, Grande and Bieber, in 2023. In his statement on Instagram, Braun addressed one of their exits, adding that he felt it was a “sign” to end his career in music management.

“It wasn’t until last summer that this new chapter became a reality,” he wrote. “One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction.”

While it must have been an emotional decision for Braun, the Swifites are arguably ecstatic about his announcement. We all know how defensive Swift’s fans are of their idol, and it seems like they’re taking Braun’s retirement post as a win. TikTok user @badtakesbyclyde posted a video on June 17 using a sped-up remix of Swift’s “Karma,” writing, “SCOOTER BRAUN HAS OFFICIALLY RETIRED.” In the caption, the user rejoiced the news, writing, “everyday karma just gets better.”

One user pointed out that Braun’s announcement comes a few days before the Discovery+ documentary Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is set to be released, which will take a deeper dive into the master’s dispute. “Great timing,” they added.

@thethriftyswiftie posted a TikTok video highlighting Grande and Bieber’s departure from Braun’s team, stating that “we all knew something was afoot as over the last couple months so many artists have left his management company.”

Another user celebrated his retirement, commenting that the announcement “just made my YEAR!!!”

Of course, Swifties are celebrating this news about Braun’s retirement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Scooter Braun announces his retirement from managing after 23 years."

Although Swifties are rejoicing over this news, K-Pop stans aren’t too happy Braun’s now the CEO of the U.S. division of HYBE. They’re even calling for the music company to remove him from the position.

HYBE CUT TIES WITH SCOOTER BRAUN