Sasha Colby Wants You To Make Your Voice Heard, & What Mother Says, Goes

Her name is Sasha Colby, but it’s pretty much mandatory that you call her Mother. After all, your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen, and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, has been an icon in the queer community for years. It’s not just because she can turn a look on every runway or command the stage just by standing on it, it’s also because she’s fought for the inclusion of queer and trans folks in the United States for her entire career. And now that she’s headlining national tours, appearing on red carpets, and performing alongside industry giants, that fight is stronger than ever.

“My path in life has always been about perseverance and celebrating diversity,” Colby tells Her Campus exclusively. “Now, the platform I have gives me the opportunity to advocate for communities. It fulfills me even more to know I’m helping lift up the voices of others.”

Colby broke barriers in 2023 by becoming the first trans woman of color to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But even though her crowning was historic in the queer community, winning isn’t new to the drag legend: She famously won the Miss Continental competition (one of the most prestigious drag pageant systems in the world) in 2012, as well as countless pageant titles, choreography awards, and accolades from organizations and publications nationwide. So, yeah — she’s kind of a massive deal.

Not only that, but Colby has also found herself as an inspiration for queer performers — including your favorite artist’s favorite artist (which is, yes, a Sasha Colby reference first and foremost), Chappell Roan. “It’s so cool to be of influence to other artists, and especially artists that are really using their voice to stand in their authenticity,” Colby says. “That’s what I love about Chappell, is her talent matches her passion for speaking for those that don’t have a voice.”

The journey to mainstream success and recognition wasn’t without roadblocks, though: Colby has been open about her religious upbringing and how it impacted her journey as a transgender woman. And that’s not to mention the hateful and dangerous rhetoric, violence, and legislation queer folks — especially trans women of color — face on a daily basis in the U.S.

And while Colby has handled these challenges with resilience and grace, it doesn’t mean that she has it all figured out — even if it seems like she does. “We are all on a constant journey of trying to find out who we are and what our purpose is — the moment you think that you know who you are and have it all figured out, the universe will give you something different,” she says. “It’s not so much about getting where you want to be or being the ideal form of yourself but enjoying the transition and journey through life. Because we are all in transition, we are all moving into a better version of ourselves, hopefully.”

For right now, though, it seems pretty clear that Colby’s purpose — or, at least, one of them, in addition to her sickening hair flips — is advocating for her community during this intense and divisive election.

“[Community] is particularly important for queer people in this election cycle because our general wellbeing and humanity is being called into question over political policies,” Colby says. “The only way to really combat that is if we come together as a community, [and] remain a strong, united front against the people who are trying to take our voice and humanity.”

And if there’s one thing fans should know about Colby, it’s that she doesn’t just talk the talk. For the 2024 presidential election, Colby is acting on her words and teaming up with Lyft to offer discounted rideshare, bike, and scooter rides to the polls on Election Day. “It’s exciting to work with Lyft to motivate people, especially young voters, to show up to the polls and help make a real impact,” she says. “Our voices matter and now is the time to use [them].”

By using the code VOTE24, Lyft users can get 50% (up to $10) off of their rideshare, bike, or scooter ride to the polls on Nov. 5. This partnership, along with Lyft’s 2024 Voting Access Program, was created to remove barriers to voting access and encourage Gen Zers to make their voices heard. “It’s never been more important to stand for the issues that matter,” Colby says. “Knowing you have the power to make a difference should encourage you to vote with confidence. Own that purpose from the minute you book your Lyft to the polls, to the minute you cast your ballot… period.”