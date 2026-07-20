The fourth film in the Spider-Man sect of the MCU — Brand New Day — is set to release on July 31, with Tom Holland and Zendaya returning to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ. The Spider-Man franchise has developed a cult-like following over the years, with the last film, No Way Home, causing almost everyone to forget who Peter was underneath the mask. But most of the discourse around Brand New Day hasn’t been surrounding the plot of the new film; it’s actually been the addition of Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink to the cast.

Sink was offered the role without an audition by director Destin Daniel Cretton, but who Sink is playing is keeping the internet guessing, as her role in the film has been shrouded in secrecy. Fans have been wanting Sink to join the MCU for a while, but now that she is, who is she joining as? The debate has been endless.

Sink, who has been performing in the West End as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet alongside Noah Jupe, has now joined her castmates on the U.S. press tour for Brand New Day, which started the week of July 20.

Sink confirmed that she was indeed in the movie when she posted the trailer to her Instagram after it was released on March 18. However, Sink dropped it with no caption, leaving everyone wondering, who was she portraying? Here are some theories fans across the internet have come up with.