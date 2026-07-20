The fourth film in the Spider-Man sect of the MCU — Brand New Day — is set to release on July 31, with Tom Holland and Zendaya returning to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ. The Spider-Man franchise has developed a cult-like following over the years, with the last film, No Way Home, causing almost everyone to forget who Peter was underneath the mask. But most of the discourse around Brand New Day hasn’t been surrounding the plot of the new film; it’s actually been the addition of Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink to the cast.
Sink was offered the role without an audition by director Destin Daniel Cretton, but who Sink is playing is keeping the internet guessing, as her role in the film has been shrouded in secrecy. Fans have been wanting Sink to join the MCU for a while, but now that she is, who is she joining as? The debate has been endless.
Sink, who has been performing in the West End as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet alongside Noah Jupe, has now joined her castmates on the U.S. press tour for Brand New Day, which started the week of July 20.
Sink confirmed that she was indeed in the movie when she posted the trailer to her Instagram after it was released on March 18. However, Sink dropped it with no caption, leaving everyone wondering, who was she portraying? Here are some theories fans across the internet have come up with.
- The Jean Grey Theory
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Since the X-Men are now canon in the MCU, and their appearance is confirmed in Avengers Doomsday this December, it’s possible that they are looking to bring in all of the important mutants, including Jean Grey, the Omega-level mutant with telekinesis. Sophie Turner (known for her role in Game of Thrones) was the last actress to hold the role, and both she and Sink are known for playing redheads with fiery personalities. This is, by far, the most popular theory around Sink’s role in the film, and most fans — including me — believe it to be true.
- The Teaser
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The Spider-Man official Instagram account gave fans the response they were asking for from Sink, as she addressed the speculation around her role in the movie. She gave three clues, saying hat she was not Spider-Man, that she was not Aunt May, and that she was definitely in this movie. “As for the rest, you’re just going to have to find out in the theatre,” Sink finished. Fans in the comments went wild with theories, from the aforementioned Jean Grey to the actual Mary Jane Watson to Gwen Stacy.
- The Rachel Summers Theory
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Another popular theory is that Sink is playing Rachel Summers, the daughter of Jean Grey and Cyclops. It’s hard for me personally to believe the theory holds any weight because neither Jean Grey or Cyclops have made an official appearance in the MCU yet, but it is an option. The actor who played Charles Xavier in the X-Men films came back, maybe actors from that cinematic universe will too!
There are so many wild theories surrounding this movie in general, and Sink’s role in it, and I personally cannot wait to see what happens in the theaters on July 31. This Spider-Man movie is looking to be the best one yet!