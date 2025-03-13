Who Will Sadie Sink Play In ‘Spider-Man 4’? There Are 2 Big Theories

Well, Stranger Things fans, though the series may be coming to an end soon, Sadie Sink’s acting journey has only just begun. On Mar. 12, it was announced that Sink will be joining Tom Holland in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming film Spider-Man 4. But who will she play?

Though her role in the film is unknown, in true MCU fashion, there’s been speculation about her character. Since Deadline teased that her role will be “significant,” fans have shared a few ideas of who the actress will be playing. However, two theories have been circulating online the most. Some fans believe Sink could be stepping into the role of X-Men mutant Jean Grey, reviving this character like Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner have done in past X-Men films.

But despite Sink playing Jean Grey is very much a possibility, as the plotline for the movie hasn’t been revealed, some fans had other thoughts. As we remember, Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with Peter Parker erasing his identity from the world, leaving his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) forgetting who he is and his entire existence in their lives. The multiverse also opened, which resulted in different spider-mans appearing in the same reality. With this in mind, who’s to say the multiverse didn’t close all the way?

That’s right – fans are theorizing that Sink will play MJ, whether that be replacing Zendaya or portraying an alternate MJ. It’s also important to note that in the first three Spider-Man films, Zendaya plays “Michelle Jones-Watson,” which means there’s currently no one named “Mary Jane” in this film franchise. Because of this, fans think Sink could potentially take on the role of Mary Jane aka MJ in the upcoming film.

Yes, Sadie Sink is a redhead….why would Jena Grey randomly appear? And sure she looks like “comic Mary Jane”…..but they already established Zendya IS MJ …..and it’s not like a former redhead never dyed her hair blonde for a #SpiderMan movie before pic.twitter.com/VyhxfJ2FAz — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) March 12, 2025

I don’t blame people for theorizing that Sadie Sink could be playing Mary Jane because Marvel Studios themselves have been distancing Zendaya’s character from MJ https://t.co/7GrhtdqsBw — Vishanti 🍉 (@OwnerOfVishanti) March 12, 2025

These theories have me convinced that one way or another, Sink will play a powerful woman in Spider-Man 4. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if more information about her character comes out.