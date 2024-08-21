Fans Are Convinced Sabrina Carpenter’s Collabing With A Mega Star On An Upcoming Song

After listening to “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” on repeat, the wait for Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album is almost over. The album is dropping on Aug. 23 and I couldn’t be more ready and excited to be blown away by Carpenter’s incredible vocals and talent.

Not only is the album going to be full of Carpenter’s fun songwriting, but it seems like Carpenter could be collaborating with another fan fave artist on one of the album tracks, which she might’ve hinted to on Instagram.

On Aug. 20, Carpenter posted a carousel of photos with the caption, “taste me!” But one photo in particular really caught people’s attention as it showed Carpenter standing next to someone with long, black, wavy hair with their backs to the camera.

It didn’t take long for fans to start theorizing that the photo could be hinting at a new collaboration or, at least, a super epic guest star in an upcoming music video.

So far, it’s unknown who the mystery person in the photo is, but fans have a few theories. Some are convinced Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo could be pulling a Charli XCX and Lorde and collaborating on a song together.

dare i say this is olivia rodrigo with sabrina carpenter pic.twitter.com/ds1YHJJW8z — audz ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ (@geekingaudagain) August 21, 2024

What if this is Olivia with her https://t.co/7TFrATFdcw — ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🦋 (@AKISTALLI) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, others suggest the mystery person in the photo is Tyla, especially after Carpenter commented on the “Water” singer’s June 5 Instagram post with, “would love to take you to dinner.” Tyla replied to the fellow singer’s comment with “pick up at 4:11💋.”

Fans quickly noticed the interaction and assumed these two would be collabing on song for Short N’ Sweet.

a sabrina carpenter and tyla collab right when demure aesthetics are dominating the mainstream………………. pic.twitter.com/GPIUF4NFsU — ✰ (@breathinjennies) August 21, 2024

i personally think it’s tyla, they’ve been hinting a collab and she’s only 5’3″ so if sabrina’s in higher heels than her (likely from her posture in the image) it fits — summer 🦇 (@lLSENEUMANN) August 21, 2024

Tyla x Sabrina is coming? Oh the summer DEFINITELY belongs to Sabrina pic.twitter.com/mMxM0BuDoL — ໊ (@pollynpocket) August 20, 2024

Other names that have been going around are Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, and Jenna Ortega.

Tyla x Sabrina is coming? Oh the summer DEFINITELY belongs to Sabrina pic.twitter.com/mMxM0BuDoL — ໊ (@pollynpocket) August 20, 2024

It’s Chappell clock the nail color https://t.co/E8T9E28bwz — faye :P (@fayedfazbear) August 20, 2024

sabrina carpenter feat madison beer é real pic.twitter.com/9MjA2hV0Nx — mari (@illcitaffaris) August 20, 2024

I’m pretty sure a collaboration between Carpenter and any of these beloved pop stars would break this internet. Since Carpenter’s IG caption definitely hinted at Short N’ Sweet’s opening song “Taste,” there a good chance a music video or a single is coming our way. I, for one, can’t wait to find out on Aug. 23!