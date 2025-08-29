These ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Lyrics Make *Perfect* IG Captions

Happy Man’s Best Friend weekend to all who celebrate! Sabrina Carpenter dropped her new album on Aug. 29, so it’s only fitting to post some cute pictures with new captions. Good thing Sabrina knows a thing or two about a clever line, because these lyrics from Man’s Best Friend are perfect IG captions.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Sabrina Carpenter dropped her highly anticipated album Man’s Best Friend at Midnight Friday morning. The album features twelve tracks, each packed with one-liners, clever lyricism, and lots of humor. “Manchild,” the first single off the album, kicked off the album’s promotions this summer. If that song was any indication, we should’ve known that the album would be full of picture-perfect lyrics for your Instagram-ready lines. Between “When Did You Get Hot?” and “Sugar Talking,” Sabrina has once again given fans the caption material they need.

So whether you’re a giant fan and stayed up to listen last night, looking for the line to get back at your ex, or just need a good caption to finally post that selfie sitting in your phone, we’ve got you covered! Get the camera, some cute outfits on with your friends, and snap some cute pics in honor of some great music. Because there’s better than a cute photo dump with a caption that makes people stop scrolling.

30 Man’s Best Friend Lyrics for Instagram Captions:

Won’t you let an innocent woman be? I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them Why so sexy if so dumb? Put your loving where your mouth is Your sugar talking isn’t working tonight Saying that you miss me. Boy, do you win a prize? You say we’re drifting apart That boy is corrupt I’m so at peace I wish you a lifetime full of happiness. And a forever of never getting laid. When did you get hot all the sudden? I think I would remember if you had that face Congratulations on your new improvements Sorry, I did not see the vision Can’t lie, whole week’s been tough Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk Sippin’ on my go-go juice, I can’t be blamed I might have double vision, but that is irrelevant right now Your perfect timing couldn’t be worse I’ll make you worry like no other girl can Silent treatment and humblin’ your ass You think I’m gonna f*ck with your head? Well you’re absolutely right. Baby, what’s mine is now yours My house is on Pretty Girl Avenue Well, sayonara, adiós Can’t call it love, then call it quits Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? Can’t have your cake and eat it too Forgive by French, but f*ck you, ta-ta Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the sh*t

Happy posting!