Sabrina Carpenter’s Birthday Celebration Featured An “Espresso” Reference You Might’ve Missed

Sabrina Carpenter is the pop star on Gen Z’s minds and for good reasons. ICYMI, the “Espresso” singer celebrated her 25th birthday on May 11 after attending the Met Gala alongside her BF Barry Keoghan. Yes, this means Carpenter is a Taurus, which makes absolute sense. Taurus’ are known for being dependable, hardworking, and sensual — all qualities she possesses. Oftentimes, Carpenter’s referred to as unserious, in the best way possible and her birthday celebration proved this even further with her buzzworthy birthday cake, which included a reference to “Espresso” that you probably missed.

Ahead of her Coachella debut, Carpenter released the coffee-themed track, which became a swift hit. The track harped on everything her fanbase adores her for. “Espresso” blended elements of the cheekiness coined in Carpenter’s “Nonsense” outros and the catchiness of the moving-on anthem “Feather.” It’s a certified banger, and as of May 13, the track has held a top spot on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Espresso” is the song of summer 2024, and it’s expanded Carpenter’s career to new heights. Everyone is obsessed with the track, and for good reason. Its lyrics poke fun at the thrill of a new, budding romance… which may be a reference to Carpenter’s own with Mr. “Saltburn” himself. Nonetheless, Carpenter is a smart artist who knows how to appeal to Gen Z’s tastebuds, continuing to make viral moments online, even during her 25th birthday celebration.

The party sparked up buzz after rapper Ice Spice posted a picture of Carpenter’s birthday cake, which sported the infamous Leonardo Dicaprio“Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha” meme right on top.

But that wasn’t the only dessert she had. Carpenter had another smaller birthday cake that commemorated the success of “Espresso” and her age with “Is 25 that sweet? I guess so” written in icing across the top.

TikTok user @holdensmith962 shared a screenshot of the second cake, emphasizing how right it felt for Carpenter to reference the track. “She’s celebrating her birthday and the success of it, I’m just obsessed, I’m sorry.”

Her double birthday cakes just prove that Carpenter really is Gen Z’s pop princess. She’s witty and doesn’t take things too seriously. And I mean, what else did you expect from her? She’s in her prime right now, soaking up all the love that “Espresso” has received over the last few weeks, and she deserves every second of it.