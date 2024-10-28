ICYMI, DWTS’ Rylee Arnold Hard Launched Her New Relationship On IG

It’s finally happening! Rylee Arnold has revealed who the mystery man she’s been dating is, and spoiler alert, it’s probably not who you think it is. Arnold is just in her second year as a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, and she has already captured the audience’s attention inside and outside the ballroom. Who can blame us? After competing in her first season with Harry Jowsey, there were many dating rumors about the then-18-year-old pro and the then-26-year-old reality star.

This came after fans felt their chemistry on the show, the pair being spotted outside rehearsals together and Jowsey attending Arnold’s family Thanksgiving and gifting her a $15,000 bracelet. But despite these dating rumors, the pair never confirmed their relationship, leaving many fans hoping for her to find a better match. And that she did — in and out of the ballroom. She’s currently on Week 7 of her second season of Dancing With the Stars with her partner Stephen Nedoroscik, who has been killing it on the dance floor while achieving high scores.

Outside of the ballroom, Arnold’s love life has been thriving as she’s been hinting at her dates since Aug. 10 on her TikTok. She even talked about going on a date in a TikTok posted on Oct. 3. “I’m actually really excited to go on this date,” she said. “I’ve never met him before, but we have a lot of mutual friends, which is an interesting coincidence […] and I’m feeling nervous, but I’m also really excited.” She had been texting him prior and already had a feeling that they would click.

Now, it’s officially been confirmed that Arnold is off the market as she hard-launched her boyfriend, USC football player Walker Lyons, on Instagram. “Is this a hard launch?? 🤭❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the Oct. 27 post. Arnold’s Dancing With the Stars cast mates and current dance partner reacted just like us. Nedoroscik wrote, “OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE.”

Meanwhile, her sister and former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold wrote, “I CANNOT GET OVER YOU TWO.”

Rylee also posted a TikTok with the caption, “Really into football these days 🤭❤️‍🔥 @walkerlyons.”

Current Dancing with the Stars pro and Arnold’s good friend of Arnold’s, Ezra Sosa commented under Arnold’s TikTok, “OKAY SO THIS IS THE RELATIONSHIP WE SHOULD BE FOLLOWING,” poking fun at Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader’s showmance that ended within a week of their elimination.

Fans have since taken so social media to show their support for Arnold’s new ‘ship!

rylee arnold you deserve all the love in the world, hope your man treats you like a queen 🙂‍↕️😭 pic.twitter.com/lllWGPCsSf — jess 💋 (@bejeweledshiv) October 27, 2024

aw rylee’s boyfriend plays for usc! cuties 💛 pic.twitter.com/AUFtn16sCR — T🪩 (@beydwts) October 27, 2024

OMG Rylee Arnold has hard launched her new boyfriend. So happy for her. ❤️ — amber ✨💜 (@adoringstarlets) October 28, 2024

Soon after hard launching their relationship, Arnold posted cute photos and videos of her and Lyons at Disneyland on her Instagram Story. The pair can be seen hugging, riding Space Mountain, and eating churros. (We also got a glimpse of Lindsay Arnold’s daughter, Sage, hugging Lyons, with Rylee captioning the picture, “Do we think Sage approves?” ) A quintessential SoCal date, if you ask me.

Lyons also reposted Rylee’s Instagram post to his story. On his most recent TikTok, fans left approving comments, wishing him and Rylee well and giving him the Dancing With the Stars fan stamp of approval.

It is safe to say we will be tuning in for more cute couple content!