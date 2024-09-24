Rylee Arnold Always Knew She’d Be A Pro ‘DWTS’ Dancer

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional dancer Rylee Arnold is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Growing up, Rylee Arnold knew she was going to be a pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars. “It’s been in my bones. It’s been in my heart. I know if I hadn’t done it, it would’ve been a piece of me missing,” Arnold tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. After watching her sister, Lindsay Arnold, compete as a pro on the show, Rylee began choreographing her own dances and in 2018, she made her debut on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors with black-ish star Miles Brown.

Now 19 years old, Arnold is on her second season of DWTS as a pro, and has her eyes set on winning the Mirror Ball trophy with her Season 33 partner, Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik. “I was like, ‘If he’s not my partner, I’m going to cry.’ I wanted him so bad,” she says. “I just thought he was absolutely amazing, and so inspiring and awesome.”

Like the rest of the world, Arnold knew about Nedoroscik, aka “Pommel Horse Guy,” before being partnered with him since “he was all over my FYP.” And during the Season 33 premiere on Sept. 17, Arnold and Nedoroscik proved they’re a match made in DWTS heaven by crushing their first dance together. They performed the jive to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” scoring 21 points out of a possible 30.

Arnold admits to “feeling quite a bit of pressure” going into their first dance, but was happy she had Nedoroscik there to keep her grounded. “He’s really good at breathing exercises when he’s stressed or has anxiety. Before our dance, we did some breathing exercises together. We calmed our nerves, and it was one of the most fun performances I’ve ever done,” Arnold says. “He had so much fun and showcased exactly what I needed him to, and it was just so amazing.”

@ryleearnold This was truly one of the most fun performances I’ve ever done!!! @Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 you absolutely crushed it!!!! So freaking proud of you🫶🏼✨🪩@Dancing with the Stars DWTS ♬ original sound – Rylee Arnold

And amazing is the exact word Arnold uses to describe Nedoroscik as a dance partner. “[Stephen] is the hardest worker… He’s such an inspiring person,” she says. “He’s one of those people who’s like, ‘I need to get better, I need to do better,’ and that is the best student in my eyes.”

But let’s not forget, Nedoroscik is still Pommel Horse Guy at the end of the day, so while he might be hard at work in rehearsals, nothing’s stopping him from breaking out his gymnastics skills. “He’ll literally just pop into a handstand and hold it for minutes,” Arnold says. “He’ll randomly get up, do a flare or a backflip, and I’m like, ‘What did you just do?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, just a backflip.” Arnold’s now become used to it. “I really wanted to incorporate gymnastics and dance together. They do go hand in hand very well.”

@ryleearnold The fact that he fell was just too good 😂😭😂😭 @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 ♬ Piss On The Floor – Aunt T Jackie

Below, get to know Arnold as she dishes on her favorite dance style, her dream celeb DWTS partner, and more.

What are your favorite skin care/beauty products at the moment?

I’ve been using the Epicutis Lipid Serum ($250). It completely saved my skin. My favorite beauty product is the Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand ($42).

What are your sun, moon, and rising signs?

I know I’m a Gemini, but I don’t know the rest of them. (Rylee is a triple Gemini, folks).

What’s your go-to coffee order?

A venti iced vanilla latte with oat milk.

What’s your favorite style of dance?

I love a good Cha-Cha.

Who is your dream celebrity partner you’d like to work with on DWTS?

I’ll do two: Justin Bieber, but he probably won’t do Dancing With The Stars. I’ve always wanted to be partners with Robert Irwin. I’m just obsessed with him. If there’s ever a time where he’s on the show, I hope he’s my partner.

Describe your partner, Stephen, in three words.

@ryleearnold ITS SHOW TIMEEE!!! It’s time to vote and watch us on @Dancing with the Stars DWTS text “STEPHEN” to 21523 ten times now or go to dwtsvote.abc.com to cast your vote!! I can’t wait for you guys to see @Stephen Nedoroscik 🇺🇸 dance he is absolutely AMAZING!!!✨🤭🫶🏼🪩 ♬ Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011 – Queen

Fun, bubbly, and kind.

What’s the first thing you’ll do if you win your first Mirror Ball trophy this season?

Probably fall to the ground and cry happy tears. I’ve imagined it and I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s no way,’ but at the same time, I want to work so hard this season to make it happen because it would be a dream come true.