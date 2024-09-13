Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
WTF Is Going On With Plane Jane & Chappell Roan?

Julianna Marie

The 2024 VMAs may have passed, but the drama lives on. On Sept. 11, the MTV Video Music Awards featured stunning performances, gag-worthy looks, and a whole bunch of tea. After the show, fans were quick to point out some (IMHO) one-sided drama between RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 contestant Plane Jane and Chappell Roan. Seriously, what is all that about?

On the red carpet, several queens from Drag Race were spotted, including Season 15 winner (and drag legend) Sasha Colby. Additionally, several other popular queens from the show attended the 2024 VMAs, including Plane Jane — who instantly drew eyes after showing up dressed as Chappell Roan in a pink, cowgirl-inspired getup.

As she made her way down the carpet, fans noticed that Plane Jane acted scared and fearful of the cameras in an over-the-top way. This comes after Roan opened up about her fears surrounding the paparazzi and fan culture — so fans took Plane Jane’s red carpet performance as a jab against the pop star.

On X/Twitter, fans flocked to Roan’s defense. One user wrote, “chappell has shown so much love to drag and plane jane turning around and mocking her like this when she has every right to be upset is ridiculous,” while another commented, “plane jane was on here a few months ago saying how she thinks chappell’s love of drag is performative but now is on live tv dressed like her and mocking her for stating boundaries…………………”

This isn’t the first time that fans feel like Plane Jane came after Roan. In June 2024, Plane Jane wrote in a now-deleted post, “Will I get tomatoes thrown at me if I say Chappell Roan’s love for drag feels performative as f*ck? No shade queen secure the bag! I’m all for artists platforming and celebrating drag! Just a skeptic being skeptical.”

Plane Jane’s tweet received backlash from fans, naturally. In response to internet users saying that Plane Jane will get away with mocking women because she is (out of drag) “a man,” the Drag Race alum removed the tweet and posted a statement: “It’s funny how whenever I seem to step out of line with some of these ‘fans’ they immediately double down on calling me a man. I don’t particularly take offense to that because, hey, drag comes off, but something about it in this context seems disrespectful as shit – particularly because of how hypocritical it is,” she wrote.

Plane Jane continued, “By all means keep calling me a man, f*g, whatever to fuel your little online arguments. Just know that you don’t f*cking know me like that boo, and you’ll never have the pleasure to.”

But what does Roan think of this? Apparently, it looks as though the two are totally cool with each other, and were even hanging out on the red carpet. Plane Jane even shared that she dressed up as the star to “redeem herself” to Roan’s fanbase. But, needless to say, fans are still upset.

Maybe this whole thing is rage-bait — which is on brand for Plane Jane — but one thing is for sure: It definitely didn’t win over any Chappell Roan fans.

