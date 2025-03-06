‘Rule Breakers’ Celebrates Afghan Girls Defying The Odds By Daring To Dream

A motivational, feminist, and inspirational film will soon be coming to theaters (just in time for Women’s History Month), and we have an exclusive clip! Rule Breakers tells the inspiring story of the Afghan Dreamers, an all-girl robotics team. The film not only celebrates these innovative women but also their ingenuity and resilience despite societal norms.

Rule Breakers is set in Afghanistan, where “a visionary woman dares to teach young minds to dream. When their innovation draws global attention, their success sparks hope—and opposition. As threats loom and sacrifices are made, their courage and unity ignite a movement that could forever transform the world.”

Afghan rights for women have been negatively impacted for years. In August 2024, UnWomen published an article noting the ratification of the “Law on the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice,” which imposes more rules for Afghan women and girls. “This law significantly deepens the already severe curtailment of the rights of Afghan women and girls, including requirements for women to cover their entire bodies and faces, and it forbids women’s voices in public,” the article reads. “Women are also prohibited from interacting with non-Muslims, using public transport alone, and looking at men to whom they are not related by blood or marriage.”

Rule Breakers serves as a beacon of hope for the women of Afghanistan. Here’s what to know about the film.

An Exclusive clip Of Rule Breakers

In an exclusive clip from the film, Roya Mahboob (Nikohl Boosheri) attempts to convince Abdul (Nasser Memarzia) to allow Taara (Nina Hosseinzadeh) to join the robotics team. When they’re told no, Mahboob strongly says, “I am a daughter of a father who said yes to me and it gave me wings. And unless more fathers start saying yes, we will always live in fear. Is that who we are?”

Who Stars In Rule Breakers?

In addition to Boosheri, Hosseinzadeh, and Memarzia, Rule Breakers also stars Ali Fazal, Amber Afzali, Sara Malal Rowe, Mariam Saraj, and Noorin Gulamgaus.

When Will Rule Breakers Be Released?

The film is set for a national theatrical release on March 7, right ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Is Rule Breakers Based On A True Story?

Yes, the film is inspired by the true story of young girls in Afghanistan who defied all odds to become the first all-girls robotics team. The film explores Roya Mahboob’s life as she observed the many limitations placed on women in Afghanistan. Mahboob is the founder of Afganistan’s women’s robotics team, and she also served as an executive producer of the film.

Rule Breakers serves as a triumphant and inspiring film for women all around the world, showing that changing the world can be done one step at a time.