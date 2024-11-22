The Meaning Behind Rosé’s “Number One Girl” Is So Relatable

Y’all, Rosé has released another song from her upcoming debut studio album Rosie. The track “Number One Girl” is probably one of the most heartfelt songs I’ve listened to and, I know a lot of fans can agree that it’s a tearjerker.

“Number One Girl” is a song that hits close to home to Rosé, based on her experiences with her mental health and self-image. In a November 2024 interview for Paper Magazine, she stated, “Your 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

For “Number One Girl,” Rosé spills all of her raw emotions about herself while highlighting herself that despite being a celebrity, she also goes through low moments. “Number One Girl” opens up on an honest note, with Rosé singing, “Tell me that I’m special, tell me I look pretty / Tell me I’m a little angel, sweetheart of your city / Say what I’m dying to hear / Cause I’m dying to hear you.” The first verse can be looked at as Rosé begging for admiration from either a lover or her fans. In a sense, she dismisses her own thoughts towards herself as she craves attachment, although she seems to be struggling with self-love.

In the chorus of the song, Rosé sings,”Isn’t it lonely? / I’d do anything to make you want me / I’d give it all up if you told me that I’d be / The number one girl in your eyes / Your one and only.” Rosé continues the theme of vulnerability on the basis of discussing her loneliness in her time of need for comfort. For her to gain that type of love, she’s willing to satisfy anyone as a way to receive that love, even if it means that she pays less attention to herself.

The third verse touches more on her status as a global popstar, with Rosé singing, “Tell me I’m going real big places, down to earth, so friendly / And even through all the phases, tell me you accept me / Well, that’s all I’m dying to hear / Yeah, I’m dying to hear.” With Rosé being a part of BLACKPINK, one of the biggest girl groups in the world, she had the opportunity to succeed as both a solo artist and part of a band. However, being in the public eye can come with scrutiny and constant worry of acceptance. These thoughts that Rosé has can indicate that she questions herself based on other people’s opinions about her.

I don’t know about you, but this song is so relatable to Gen Z. After listening to this, I hope that Rosé (and everyone) continues making her mark on the world.