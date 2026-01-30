For so many of their fans, Rosé & Alex Warren’s “On My Mind” has been on repeat since its release — and there’s a reason. The song is soft and melodious, but it also has that kind of emotional intensity that sneaks up on you. The track is dreamy, the vocals are raw, and the lyrics — and their meaning — sting a little, but in the best way.

Released in June 2025, “On My Mind” marked a surprise collaboration between Rosé and Alex Warren. The BLACKPINK singer’s airy vocals perfectly complement the vulnerability of Warren’s songwriting. It’s intimate, nostalgic, and the epitome of yearning. From the first set of lyrics, Warren makes it clear that this song isn’t about a loud, messy heartbreak — it’s quiet and lingering.

Warren opens with, “Hidden underneath the floor / In the attic of my dreams, there’s somebody I adore.” This immediately sets the vibe for the rest of the song. This person isn’t a part of Warren’s life anymore, but is still present in his dreams. The attic imagery is his way of saying that the memory of this person still lives on — simply tucked away in the attic of his mind.

Immediately after, Warren sings, “I could smile, I could lie / Say, I never think about you at all, most of the time.” This perfectly captures the performance of when you say you’re “over it” even when you know you’re definitely not. Even pretending the best he can, Warren gives himself away by saying “most of the time” — because if you have to clarify it like that, you’re definitely not “over it.”

Changing to a more hopeful tone, Warren sings, “Maybe it’s the way the clouds are painted / A perfect shade of yellow all across the sky.” The color yellow immediately makes you think of warmth and happiness, suggesting that something as ordinary as a yellow sky can immediately bring a person — and all the happy memories you have with them — to mind.

This is a stark contrast to the next line, “Or maybe it’s the way the times are changin’ / And I’m stuck in the middle, frozen in a fire.” The quick contradiction of these lyrics captures how emotions can contradict in the same way. From happy yellow skies to feeling stuck in a fire, Warren is describing how easy it is to feel frozen as everything around you seems to be changing.

The chorus then narrows the song’s message to a single line, “But, baby, you’re on my mind.” The way this repeats throughout the track is comparable to the way your mind repeats things over and over again until you can’t ignore it anymore.

In the second verse, Rosé sings, “Doors will open, doors will close / In the basement of my dreams, thеre’s somebody I ignore.” Like the attic from earlier in the song, the basement is also a metaphor for memories. But there is a difference — the basement suggests the memories are much more deeply buried.

She then admits “Yeah, I’m a fool, don’t be surprised / I don’t ever think about you at all.” This is subtle but telling — she knows she’s lying, and she knows it’s obvious.

Then both Rosé and Warren come together for a moment of vulnerability as they sing, “But right now, I just need you to know,” before going into the repeated chorus. After all the previous denial in the song, this lyric is a much-needed emotional release. The truth is finally admitted, even if it was difficult.

On a more reflective note, Rosé and Warren sing, “You showed up, crystal and casually / Our love was what it had to be / You showed up like you’re still attached to me / Our love was what it had to be.” This is a pure statement of acceptance. There’s no regret or wishing for what could’ve been — they acknowledge that everything happened exactly how it was supposed to.

The song ends with the final repetition of, “Baby, you’re on my mind.” Like a final surrender to their feelings, the lyric clearly shows they’ve stopped pretending, and can admit that even if someone is not present in our lives, they are still a part of our memories.

“On My Mind” is about more than just missing someone — it’s about accepting the aftershocks of a relationship that’s since ended. That’s why it’s deeply resonated with so many people, and why it’ll be on repeat for me until further notice.