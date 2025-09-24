Rihanna’s Baby Name Has Social Media Melting

Mother is mothering yet again. On Sept. 24, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the birth of their baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, born on Sept. 13. Congrats, RiRi and A$AP!

The international pop star announced the news on Instagram with a sweet carousel of photos featuring her and her child, as well as a photo of a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves. She captioned the post, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀,” tagging her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Instantly, fans flooded her comment section to celebrate. One wrote, “AHHH OMG you finally got your baby girl 🥹🥹😍🩷🩷” and another commented, “Congratulations sis! You finally got your mini-me! 🥹💕 What a blessing! I know she is surrounded by so much love.” And, of course, there were fans in the comments asking for new music — one fan joked, “Okay you’ve had your daughter, can we have our R9 now? 🙂” Honestly, real.

The news comes after A$AP’s interview with Elle, which came out on Sept. 23. In the interview, A$AP said that he and RiRi were “praying” for a baby girl, since the couple had already welcomed two boys, RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022 and Riot Rose Mayers in August 2023. “Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know,” he told Elle. “I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.” Well, A$AP, looks like you were right!

AWWWW RIRI HAD A GIRL — rae. (@asianrae) September 24, 2025

RIHANNA HAD A BABY GIRL IM CRYING IN THE CLUB 😭😭😭😭🎀 — 💿💿💿 (@chromespinnin) September 24, 2025

awwwww!!!!! congrats rihanna! she finally got her a baby girl! love that for her. — 36. (@Baxcalibur_) September 24, 2025

rihanna finally got her baby girl🥹 — jalen ✶ (@JALENPRNTT) September 24, 2025

What’s the meaning behind Rocki Irish Mayers?

Like their other children, RiRi and A$AP’s third child has a name with a very special meaning. While they haven’t publicly commented on it, Rocki seems to be a pretty clear nod to her father’s stage name, A$AP Rocky. Although his real name is Rakim Mayers, the choice to name their daughter after her father in this way is a unique and creative one — and not to mention, super cute.

RIHANNA NAMED THE BABY AFTER HER BABY FATHER pic.twitter.com/dWvhEmiQUo — Ken (@RihannaRelease) September 24, 2025

As for the middle name Irish, fans are theorizing that it’s a nod to Rihanna’s late father, Ronald Fenty, who was part Irish.

Wasn’t Rihanna’s dad part Irish? Her baby’s middle name seems like an ode to him. Sweet. — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) September 24, 2025

IDK about you, but I already know RiRi’s baby girl is going to have a dream closet.