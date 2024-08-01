The Rhegan Coursey Birthday Party Drama Is All Over TikTok — Let’s Unpack It

What’s a birthday without a little bit of drama? ICYMI, there has been a lot said online about what happened between influencers Rhegan Coursey and Marina Saavedra following Coursey’s birthday party the weekend of July 27.

On July 28, Saavedra posted a TikTok showing off her OOTD for Coursey’s birthday party (which she attended as her friend’s plus one) and expressed how she was “so excited” to attend. In a video clip shared after Coursey’s party, Saavedra said that she “didn’t have fun” and went on to call Coursey’s fans “crazy” and “hateful.” Her Campus reached out to Rhegan Coursey’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On July 30, Saavedra posted another TikTok explaining why she didn’t have fun at the party after receiving criticism from fans. In the video, she showed a clip from the party of people standing around talking. Instead of including the actual sound of the video, Saavedra used a TikTok audio of shoes squeaking to show “the vibes of the party.”

Saavedra described how, in her experience, she’s covered the price of drinks, food, and even Ubers rides for guests at her own events, but her “expectations weren’t met” at Coursey’s party. “I just felt like I was gonna have to spend money to hang out in the same space as someone, and that’s just not something me or my friends wanted to do,” she said. “It was just a flop in my opinion,” Saavedra added. “As long as the birthday girl had fun, that is all that matters.”

On July 31, Coursey responded to Saavedra’s comments in her own TikTok video, captioning it, “Clout over morals I guess.” Her Campus reached out to Saavedra’s team for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

“Social media baffles me every single day,” Coursey began. She went on to share how she already reached out to Saavedra personally, but wasn’t going to apologize online just because Saavedra didn’t have a good time at her party. “I want to make my content and have fun with my friends and have a birthday party. I’ll call it what it is. It’s f*cking clout chasing,” Coursey said.

Coursey claimed Saavedra took away her spark on her special day by making such negative comments about the party. Coursey also said it’s not her fault that Saavedra’s receiving backlash online. “If you’re getting negatively perceived for a mean video that you made about someone else, I’m not f*cking in charge of that. If this is the biggest of your problems, going to a ‘lame’ birthday party and posting that on social media and getting backlash for it, then congrats,” Coursey said.

Other influencers and fans took to TikTok to give their opinions on the drama.

The tea is piping hot, and I’m keeping a close eye out for any new info surrounding this drama.