In Her Campus’s series Gen Leaders, we interview Gen Z candidates running for office in 2024. This month, Nabeela Syed — who is running for re-election the Illinois House of Representatives — discusses her accomplishments from her first term, hopes for her second term, and dedication to young voters.

Nabeela Syed made history when she flipped Illinois’s 51st district to become a state representative in 2022, beating out the Republican incumbent and becoming the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly at age 23. At the time, she told Her Campus she hadn’t planned to run for office so young. Now, two years later, she’s more than ready for round two.

“We kind of know what we’re doing, right? We know how to run a campaign, and it’s exciting to be able to just do it,” Syed, now 25, tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “It’s nice to go in with a record that reflects some of the promises that I made on the campaign trail, and then also shows that we’re trying to make progress toward the other promises.”

Syed’s first term representing her district was full of achievements — notably, passing legislation that directly connects to the needs of people in her district, such as increased insurance coverage for breast cancer screenings and paid leave after organ donation (drawing on her own experience after donating a portion of her own liver).

“I’m most proud of the fact that most of the legislation I have passed the past two years has been from ideas or concerns that originated from my constituents,” Syed says, recalling one example in particular from the past year: “We passed a bill that expands energy assistance payments based off a newspaper clipping someone in the district sent our office.”

Courtesy of Nabeela Syed

Beyond passing legislation, another of Syed’s big first-term accomplishments was getting nearly 55,000 teens pre-registered to vote, so that when they turn 18, they are automatically ready to vote in their next election. (By now, some of those individuals are even eligible to vote in this month’s big election.)

Being a member of Gen Z herself, Syed recognizes the importance of young people in her community. “I know and value the voices of young people, and I believe they should have a seat at the table,” Syed says. “[I’m] just wanting to make sure that we are leaving a better future for young people who are going to live with the consequences of the decisions that we make the longest.”

For young and first-time voters, going to the polls can be intimidating — especially amid such an important and historic presidential election. But Syed encourages these voters to follow the advice of one of her own personal heroes. “Do what Taylor Swift said [in her Instagram post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris]: Do your research,” Syed says. “Young people should want to choose a candidate that they truly believe in and that they resonate with. I would encourage young people to vote what they believe is right.”

Courtesy of Nabeela Syed

Ultimately, Syed realizes the U.S. government system is not perfect, and many voters are disillusioned by the process of voting. But she wants her constituents to know that she is fighting the good fight. “I think it’s very easy to feel like your politicians do not give a sh*t about you or care about you … It is frustrating sometimes how government can work and how slow government can be,” Syed says. “I think the biggest thing that I would want people to know is that I care, and I’m trying my best.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Top 3 Issues Of Your Campaign?

Prescription drug affordability, gun control, and improving quality of education.

Best Campaign Trail Snack?

Granola bars.

Favorite TV Show?

Ted Lasso.

Cats Or Dogs?

Cats.

Best Taylor Swift Album?

reputation.

Dream Lollapalooza Lineup?

Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Favorite Fun Fact About Yourself?

I love to ride my electric scooter everywhere!

Favorite Way To Practice Self-Care?

Pilates and Ben & Jerry’s.

What’s your hidden talent?

Sewing.

Favorite Words Of Wisdom?

Trust your gut, believe in yourself.