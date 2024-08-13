Reneé Noe’s Run Club Combines Her Two Passions: Running & Community

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, model/ influencer Reneé Noe is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Reneé Noe is doing it all. The 23-year-old is an influencer, model, and now a business owner after starting her Noe Bad Vibes run club, a girls-only running group she created to connect with her online followers IRL while empowering them along the way. Noe started running in 2020 after her college classes were moved online due to COVID-19. “I felt like the only thing I could control during that time was running,” Noe tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “Work was completely shut down. I was back home with my parents and everything was closed.” While she was living in Utah, Noe felt like there was nothing for her to do, until she had a realization: “It’s completely free to go outside and run.”

Noe had never run for fun before and wasn’t the athletic type growing up. But after giving it a try, she found that she “liked the mental game” running provided. “My husband (then-boyfriend at the time) was training for an ultra marathon and out of boredom, I got into [running],” she says. “And then I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve never challenged myself in this way before.’ It was kind of cool.”

Having already had an online following from her modeling career and posting during the COVID-19 lockdown, Noe launched Noe Bad Vibes in 2023 to meet women from her online community in-person in different cities across the country while staying active. And considering she has over 1 million followers on TikTok alone, you can just imagine how many people attend each of Noe’s meetups.

“Being able to meet so many different types of amazing people is so fun for me and I love meeting my community,” Noe says. “It truly is my favorite part of my life and I feel so content and like I have a real purpose instead of just floating.”

@renee.noe Run club last saturday in my favorite place!!! it was so good to see so many of you guys again and to meet so many of you. I can’t wait to do it again soon in Orange County — (I’m thinking the fall ?!) 💛💛💛 @Clean Simple Eats ♬ original sound – Reneé Noe

Meeting so many of her followers and doing an activity she loves with her community has created some pretty memorable experiences for Noe. “The second [run club] we did in Miami, we went through this beach path and it led to this pier and all the girls stopped,” Noe recalls. “We all just took pictures on the end of this pier at the beach and it was so beautiful. That was really fun.”

Moving forward, Noe’s main focus is to further her Noe Bad Vibes brand. “I would love to drop some sweatshirts and trucker [hats] or maybe some socks [that would include] little sayings that I love,” she says. “One of the big mottos I live by is ‘Progress Over Pace’ and just slapping that on a sweatshirt is definitely in the works.” She also hopes to host a run club abroad to connect with even more of her followers. “We’ve repeated a lot of places for the run club, but going international is a goal that we really want to achieve.”

As for her imminent goals, Noe wants to continue uplifting and empowering her community through their shared passion for running. And for anyone who wants to start their own online community, Noe urges you to do the same. “Share what you’re truly passionate about,” she says. “Don’t try and be like anyone else. Don’t try and fit in someone’s box.You cannot fake or copy authenticity at all. Just be you and share it and it’ll shine through.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your current go-to running song?

“Too Many Nights” by Metro Boomin and Future.

What’s your favorite post-run treat?

Poke bowls.

If you could invite anyone to your next Noe Bad Vibes run, who would it be?

Dave Goggins.

What’s a piece of athletic wear everyone should own?

Nike Swift shorts.

@renee.noe Every song has been hitting even harder since the concert 😩😩😩 ♬ this bar – kiana

What other ways of exercising do you enjoy, besides running?

Walking. I [also] love lifting and strength training.

Are you on any niche or weird sides of TikTok right now?

Abandoned houses have been on my FYP.

What would you be doing if you weren’t an influencer or model?

I’d be a mom and have maybe two kids right now, or maybe I would actually use my degree and go into being a therapist or psychologist.