The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Has The Internet Divided

Nearly six years after the last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show graced television screens in 2018, and almost five years since its subsequent cancellation in 2019, the Victoria Secret Fashion Show returned on Oct. 15, this time with a complete rebranding.

In May 2024, Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page teased that the show was making a comeback and provided a message that reflected their new runway perspective in the caption, writing, “We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!”

When this year’s fashion show finally aired, many were happy it had returned with an all-female musical lineup and diverse models. On the other hand, others felt that the emergence of the fashion show was not needed.

Before delving into fans’ reactions to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, we need to first recognize why the show was canceled in the first place. The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show had the lowest overall rating performance, with 3.27 million live audience viewers, dropping half of its viewership over the course of two years. What was the reason? In 2018, the runway show was clouded by controversy when former L Brands chief marketing officer Ed Razek made transphobic comments about not wanting transgender models to walk the VSFS. He also commented on the lack of plus-size models in the show, stating that the event does “not market to the whole world.” These comments did not go over well with the general public, prompting Razek to apologize and the show’s plug being pulled.

Fast forward to the 2024 VSFS, and the show made strides to move past this controversy by highlighting the diversity of women. The fashion show included Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio, who made history as the first transgender models to walk the runway in the show’s 29-year history. VSFS also highlighted more body positivity and inclusion amongst the models, notably Paloma Elsesser and Ashley Graham. To symbolize the brand’s revival, renowned models such as Adriana Lima, Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Taylor Hill, and Alessandra Ambrosio made their returns to the runway.

All of the models seemed to enjoy strutting the once-legendary runway. However, a lot of fans have had mixed feelings about the entirety of the fashion show.

For starters, most people pointed out that the models didn’t wear anything that was appealing or memorable. Some even noted a lack of signature moments that the show is known for, including a yearly theme and the inclusion of a “Fantasy Bra.” In case you didn’t know, The Fantasy Bra is a jewel-encrusted piece worn by a top model each year, but it seems this concept was dropped due to its outdated connotations.

Not only that, but fans also pointed out that the stage didn’t fit the overall aesthetic of the show.

no blowing fans, no bombshell curls, no glittery pink lipgloss and shimmery makeup, no strutting, barely any energy to feed off from the models, NO FANTASY BRA, barely any cute wings, not enough cute sets, stage construction looked last minute, short, october??#VSFashionShow2024 pic.twitter.com/DnrtuyxyUb — ❀ 𝒮𝒶𝓋 ❀ (@cuntycupid) October 16, 2024

so where’s the fantasy bra — alejandra (@wrkhs) October 15, 2024

No themes, no jewellery, no hair volume, No colours, no set pieces, no drama or glamour. Just flat hair and polyester slip dresses. Save me VSFS 2007… 2013… 2005… save me.. pic.twitter.com/kIimNjlJIJ — ًً (@sasukefangirI) October 15, 2024

Other critics, such as tiktoker Lauren Ashley Beck, focused on the runway stage design. “I thought the stage was weird,” Beck said in a TikTok about the runway show. “I think that’s what it was — the dancers were great, the performances were great, but it didn’t feel like an actual runway. It felt more like a stage performance.”

Meanwhile, other viewers complimented the show for its apparent growth, with some pointing out that the runway show’s business must continue to grow to maintain its original status.

@luvlainey11 i have complicated feelings about victoria’s secret as a brand but the fashion show is undeniably fun to watch ♬ original sound – luvlainey

If the show makes a comeback next year, I’m sure people will have a lot to say about that one too.