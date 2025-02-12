Rae Burrell Wants To Play 1-On-1 With Zendaya & There’s A Reason Why

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, WNBA player Rae Burrell is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

Basketball has always been a part of Rae Burrell’s life. “I always [played] basketball on the side and I really enjoyed it because of the speed of it,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “I wasn’t all the way committed to it until around high school, but age 7 was my first time really enjoying playing the game.”

Burrell’s love of the sport led her to the University of Tennessee, where she played basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers. It was there Burrell experienced her biggest achievement — getting drafted (ninth overall!) into the WNBA. “I set that goal for myself in college around my junior year. All the work that I put in was just a testimony to that,” she says. It’s something that meant even more to Burrell considering the knee injury she faced early on in her senior year — it kept her off the court for 12 games. “Just to be able to get through that adversity and finally hear my name called on draft night was a surreal feeling. And then to have my family there, too — who had been supporting me since day one — was a very special moment that I’ll never forget.”

Now a guard-forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, Burrell couldn’t be happier playing the sport she loves as her career. “Having the opportunity to play with and against the best players in the world, and other players that are passionate about something like basketball… Having that unity of a league to be a part of is just very special,” she says. “It’s something that I enjoy doing and keeps me going. It’s really just being a part of the team and getting to see where my potential takes me.”

Photo By Rae Burrell

But the basketball court isn’t the only thing Burrell’s dominating these days. Like many WNBA players, she showcases plenty of iconic looks when walking down the tunnel, which is a way for people to get some insight into who she truly is. “You get to see a different side of people when they’re in the outfits that they choose,” Burrell says. “I knew going into the WNBA, I want to make sure I’m doing that, too, so people can see me outside of the court and see my personality through my clothes.”

When she’s not immersing herself in her craft or teaming up with her stylist to find her next tunnel look, Burrell can be found focusing on her mental health. “If I didn’t play basketball, I might be a gym rat with lifting. It’s a way to let your mind go a little bit and focus on something for a couple of hours,” she says. “I also do a lot of affirmation stuff and meditation.”

Burrell even has a constant reminder on her body to take care of herself. “I have a tattoo on my arm. It says, ‘Control what you can control.’ That’s what I do best,” she says. “Taking care of my body and my mental health.”

Photo By Rae Burrell

For Burrell, 2025 is all about controlling what she can while staying in the present. “Not getting so caught up in the past or worrying about the future. Just trusting what I can do and the work that I put in and that it’ll work out for me,” she says. “I’m just manifesting being a better version of myself.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s your go-to warmup song?

Any Gunna song. He really gets me going. [Also] Lil Baby or BossMan Dlow. BossMan raps a lot about sports so it’s very easy to relate to what he’s saying.

What’s your go-to dance move?

Any TikTok dance right now, but it depends on the song.

What side of TikTok are you on?

I’m on a whole bunch of sides of TikTok — curly hair, manifestations, fashion. Really everything, but I try to stay away from basketball stuff because I just want funny, goofy, videos that are going to make me laugh.

We listen and we don’t judge…

I heat myself up with the blow dryer. I’ll just put it under my shirt. I get cold!

Photo By Rae Burrell

What’s your number one dating ick?

If you’re overly cocky. Like when you’re really doing something and it’s just not giving what you think it’s giving.

If you could play a 1-on-1 game with any celebrity, who would it be?

Zendaya, just so I could meet her.