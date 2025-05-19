One thing about social media: a viral trend is going to pop up quicker than you can even say the word “trend”. It can be hard to keep up with all of the different terms, phrases, and ideas that circulate on the internet, especially with the speed at which pop culture information emerges. But sometimes, there’s a trend of two you won’t buy into — or, as TikTok says, “propaganda” you’re not falling for.

If you haven’t heard, Gen-Zers are coming together to declare their opposition to “propaganda,” or current trending topics, while making sure everyone knows they’re standing on business. By definition, propaganda refers to “the spreading of ideas, information, or rumors for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person.” But on TikTok? Propaganda consists of anything and everything you can imagine, with TikTokers announcing their disdain for dating apps, “Skinny-tok”, the clean girl aesthetic, and botox, along with so much more, all captioned with “Propaganda I’m not falling for.”

While some of these videos are more light-hearted and fun, others are on the more serious side and actually address the unrealistic beauty standards that women deal with daily (i.e., clean girl aesthetic). Even though some of these lists create a divide in the audience, with users arguing their own beliefs, one thing is for sure: everyone has some sort of idea of propaganda they are not falling for.

Users across the world are opening up about their own versions of propaganda they’ve encountered – from fashion trends and outdated ideas to racism and cyber-bullying. User @lil_sausage_patty announces what she isn’t falling for: casual racism, fat-shaming, and losing your individuality through trends like “what are we wearing this summer?” (The answer: wear what you want! But that’s another story for another time.) Another TikTok user, @wadzizoe, posted a video that heirs on the more silly side of things, saying she isn’t falling for paying on dates or ballet flats being comfy. I don’t blame you, girl.

So, if you haven’t outlined your own ideas of propaganda, I strongly urge you to do so, even if you don’t post about it. It never hurts to set boundaries with the internet, especially during a time that romanticizes unhealthy beauty standards and “aesthetics.” Even if you don’t share the propaganda you aren’t falling for, at least you’ll know exactly what to look out for as more trends come and go on the internet. BRB, I’m going to go create my own list now.