Priah Ferguson Is Just Getting Warmed Up

In Her Campus’s series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview talent Gen Z loves about what it’s like to rule over pop culture. This month, actress Priah Ferguson is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

At just 7 years old, Priah Ferguson was watching Shawshank Redemption with her father to learn about good screenwriting and storytelling. “I’m not gonna lie, as a kid, I would watch movies that were not PG only because of the writing,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. It wasn’t much later until Ferguson started acting herself. For the last 10 years, audiences have had the pleasure of watching her grow up on screen as Erica Sinclair in the hit series Stranger Things.

As Erica’s role on the Netflix show grew and evolved, Ferguson grew and evolved herself. “[Erica] doesn’t say much, but when she says things, it’s so real that the audience has no choice but to laugh,” she says. “I think we’re similar in that way, because besides our shared love for math, history, and science, I kind of say things that are true and funny, and I don’t say much, but when I say something, I feel like people pause and listen.”

Unlike her character, though, Ferguson wasn’t solving supernatural mysteries and uncovering government conspiracies in the ‘80s. She actually managed to have a surprisingly typical high school experience — the show’s weekday filming schedule and the set’s proximity to Atlanta (near where Ferguson lived) allowed her to have “the best of both worlds.”

“There [were] a few games that I had to miss that I might have really wanted to go to, or field trips when I was younger, but that just comes with the territory,” Ferguson says. “But I still got to do prom, my graduation. I was just happy I made it to all the big, monumental moments.”

Weston Kloefkorn

If it weren’t for Ferguson’s dedication to her education, though, it’s possible none of those milestones would’ve happened. “I had to learn how to communicate at a very young age. I had to learn how to be very proactive, stay on it. I didn’t want my teachers to think that I didn’t need school, or that I did not value my education because education is something that is very important to me,” she says. “I wanted to gain my teachers’ trust as well, so they could see that, yes, I can work and balance at the same time. And honestly, I did a pretty great job.”

Just like the Hawkins teens at the end of Season 5, Ferguson tossed her cap and graduated from high school (and the show) last year, but one age-old tradition stays top of mind for her: her high school prom. “Prom has always been a big thing for me … and I kind of get to see that same magic through my sister this year,” she says.

To celebrate her love for her own prom, Ferguson curated her own storefront with Macy’s for their prom campaign, the first milestone to kick off their yearlong Celebrations Start at Macy’s immersive shoppable experience. As a longtime Macy’s customer and recent prom attendee, Ferguson is excited to share the prom magic, so “young girls and boys can feel celebrated and seen.”

Weston Kloefkorn

When curating her Macy’s storefront, Ferguson referenced her own prom look, where the dress took center stage as “the moment” and was paired with simple accessories. Ferguson’s custom dress made her feel “ethereal,” so she chose looks to recreate this feeling for those currently shopping for that special night.

Glitz and glam isn’t just a one-night-only affair for Ferguson, though — fashion and beauty are just two of her many interests outside acting. “One thing about me, I love hobbies,” Ferguson says. “I’m always picking up on a new hobby…I just love staying busy and having fun things to do.”

She hopes to turn these hobbies into career opportunities. “There’s no limit to my creativity,” Ferguson says. “I could see myself dibbling and dabbling in many different things.” As someone who’s currently pursuing the goal of mastering her own makeup look, Ferguson aspires to have her own brand one day.

And while Erica Sinclair’s story in Stranger Things may be over, Ferguson’s own story is just getting started. She’s back to doing typical teenage activities, like focusing on her marketing and writing college classes, cooking, and going to Pilates. And of course, she plans on continuing to do more of “her first love” — aka acting — in projects “that really show the range that I’ve always had.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What song should be on everyone’s prom playlist?

I was playing ‘90s R&B songs because it was getting me in that soft, night-out kind of vibe, you know? A little sultry moment going on.

What’s a comfort show or movie that you always go back to?

The Notebook is a movie I always go back to.

Dream collaboration with a fashion or beauty brand?

I love Chrome Hearts, so I would love to collaborate with them and honestly, any makeup brand. I don’t really want to limit myself to a brand or anything like that. I’m open — whoever wants to collab with me, I’ll collab with you.

Favorite beauty products you’re loving right now?

One of the makeup styles that I’m loving is pink undereye blush. I love Huda Beauty products, Fenty, Tarte, Charlotte Tilbury, NARS… oh my god, it’s so many.

Who would you love to play you in a movie?

I think I need to book a movie first before I’m saying who can play me. I think I need to put a little bit more work in on my end before I’m like, they need to play me in a movie.

Who do you look up to in the industry?

I get inspired by many people, but I think so many people’s journeys in the industry are completely different that it’s hard for me to look up to them, but I do get inspired by their journey. I really love Zendaya’s journey, Regina Hall… so many people that I’m inspired by.

What’s your biggest piece of fashion or beauty advice?

Be yourself. Find your own little signature style. What works for you is what works for you.