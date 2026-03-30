Even if gambling or night clubs aren’t your speed, it might be time to finally take that trip to Vegas to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa during her Las Vegas residency. Viva La Lisa will take the Colosseum at Caesars Palace stage as Lisa becomes the first K-Pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency. for two weekends: Nov. 13 and 14 and Nov. 27 and 28.

If you’re ready to head to Sin City the weekend of Nov. 13-14 or Nov. 27-28, here’s everything you need to know to get your tickets to Lisa’s show. The artist presale begins Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

To participate in the presale, fans can sign up from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. For artist presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed – access is tied to the user’s account.

Pop Base also revealed a first-look at the concert poster. Overlaid on a black background, Lisa flaunts high-waisted sheer black tights and a pair of furry hand muffs to cover her bare chest, with text sharing the date and location of the residency.

Poster for LISA’s upcoming Las Vegas residency ‘Viva La Lisa.’



Taking place this November across two weekends. pic.twitter.com/QeyDU8OUtM — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2026

Lisa has been a member of BLACKPINK since 2016, but first went solo with her single “Lalisa” in 2021, followed by “Rockstar” in 2024. Viva La Lisa” will feature the K-Pop star’s debut solo album, “Alter Ego,” released in February of 2025. BLACKPINK took a year off from group projects in 2024 to focus on their solo work. The group recently returned for a short tour scheduled, presumably to be followed by a longer reunion in the future. The three other members of BLACKPINK — Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo — also have successful solo careers.

Besides a few solo performances over the years, the residency will be Lisa’s first major solo concert. The announcement comes after several months on tour with her fellow girl group members on their Deadline world tour. The tour spanned 33 sold-out stadium shows across Asia, North America, and Europe, beginning in July 2025.

When she’s not touring the world or working on her solo music, Lisa made her acting debut in HBO’s Season 3 of The White Lotus back in 2025 with her character Mook who captivated audiences. She will also star in a documentary which features an inside look at her debut solo album, her experience in The White Lotus, and concert footage. The upcoming film is directed by Sue Kim, who spent a year working with Lisa.

“This has been such an incredible year and I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans,” Lisa said in a statement announcing the project. “Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come.”