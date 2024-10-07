WTF Is Pose 28? The Roblox Meme Is Taking Over TikTok

On her Short N’ Sweet Tour, Sabrina Carpenter is showing off all kinds of “freaky” positions — but fans are really only calling for one. ICYMI, fans have been all over social media, demanding that Carpenter hits “Pose 28” for her next “Juno” position. And if you’re anything like me 20 minutes ago, you’re probably wondering, “What is Pose 28?” and if you’re looking for the meaning, you’ve come to the right place.

Pose 28 comes from the popular Roblox game Dress To Impress. Essentially, Dress To Impress is a newer, multiplayer version of those dress-up computer games that we know and love (My Scene: Shopping Spree truthers, rise). In the game, players are given five minutes to put together outfits for their avatars based on a theme. Then, the outfits are ranked by other players before the three with the most votes are revealed.

To show off your outfits, though, players must send their avatars down the runway. Dress To Impress has a series of modeling poses that your character can nail on the runway to achieve more points — including the now memeable Pose 28. But, for those of us who don’t play Roblox, what makes the post so funny to begin with?

Basically, it just looks awkward… and totally like a pose you’d see in a Zara ad. Basically, Pose 28 is when the character stands with their legs wide open and in a stiff posture with their hands behind their back, leaning backward at the waist.

While the meme has been around for a while, since around February 2024, it’s having a moment in the Sabrina Carpenter fandom. Some fans have even taken to X, formerly Twitter, to make their voices heard.

SABRINA DO POSE 28 FOR JUNO IN ORLANDO THANK U @TeamSabrina @SabrinaAnnLynn — pj duncan (@hoIyrings) October 6, 2024

@TeamSabrina @SabrinaAnnLynn for a Juno position do dress to impress pose 28 — lauren (@lauren_jaye18) October 6, 2024

I mean, I still don’t really get it. But if Sabrina hits Pose 28 at her next concert during “Juno,” I’m sure some fans will go wild.