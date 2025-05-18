Recently, a social media trend has been circulating the internet that has been poking fun at the state of the U.S. economy. While we aren’t officially in a recession (yet), there have been talks by economists and numerous sources and publications saying there could be one on the horizon, largely due to recent price increases because of inflation and tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump early into his second term. The thought of a recession may prompt feelings of nervousness among the general public — especially college students on the bring of entering the job market — but people online have been coping, as people on the internet tend to do, with humor — namely, with “recession indicator” memes that serve as a tongue-in-cheek way to bring a little levity to this uncertain time.

Essentially, the meme trend highlights moments or scenarios that are potential indicators of an impending recession or financial crisis. There are different ways for something to constitute a recession indicator. For instance, the memes can highlight ways in which people are conserving their money to prepare for a recession. It could also point out pop culture trends that are making a return following their popularity in 2008 (the year in which the U.S. experienced a major recession). For example, 2000s style trends coming back in 2025? Recession indicator.

Now, while you might have heard of the phrase “correlation doesn’t equal causation,” it doesn’t hurt to take note and laugh at some of these “indicators” that are attempting to make light of a real situation that could be happening. With that in mind, here are some recent pop culture moments that the internet has dubbed recession indicators. So fetch!

The Influx of Celebs in Commercials

@lizfromiowa Because tell me why I saw a State Farm commercial featuring Jason Bateman AND Sza ♬ original sound – LizFromIowa

This TikToker is watching Will Ferrell in a PayPal commercial and mentions Jason Bateman and SZA being in a State Farm commercial together. Is this a classic instance of companies featuring actors as a form of promo, or are celebs appearing in more advertisements for the sake of making extra money?

Lady Gaga Serving Hits

@imstrugglinginside lady gaga IS a recession indicator plan accordingly ♬ Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

With recent Gaga hits like “Abracadabra” slaying the charts and inspiring internet trends of their own, this TikToker points out that this could be a recession indicator, nodding to the singer’s previous success with albums such as The Fame (2008), The Fame Monster (2009), and Born This Way (2011), which all took place around the time of the major recession starting in 2008.

Ed Sheeran Calling Himself a Recession Indicator

Ed Sheeran responds to comment saying he is “kinda cool now”: “A recession indicator” pic.twitter.com/0vIflrj373 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2025

After one user on TikTok commented, “damn, i guess i gotta admit ed sheeran is cool now,” Sheeran himself responded with, “A recession indicator.”

Bruce Springsteen Releasing a Bunch of New (Old) Music

A recession indicator if I’ve ever seen one pic.twitter.com/mjRwKeexfx — Betches News (@Betches_News) April 4, 2025

Bruce Springsteen is releasing seven “lost albums” containing over 80 never-before-heard songs. This is definitely bringing people back to the past with new music. Could this be a sign that a recession is looming?

Flash Mobs Are Back

Flash mobs are def a recession indicator https://t.co/ilyY1LYZfF — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) April 6, 2025

Remember when flash mobs were all the rage? Well, after one recently occurred in Los Angeles to Doechii’s hit song “Anxiety,” they may be making a comeback — bringing us back to a time when there was coincidentally a recession in our society.

Deal or No Deal Is *Also* Making a Comeback

I can’t prove it but: Deal or No Deal being back on TV feels like a recession indicator. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) January 31, 2025

This tweet brings up the fact that the show Deal or No Deal is back on TV with a twist on the classic series, called Deal or No Deal Island, hosted by Joe Manganiello. Another blast from the past, or a sign of impending financial doom?

“Recssioncore” Fashion

This TikToker brings up different recession indicators relating to fashion, such as quiet luxury, the hemline index (maxi skirts became popular in the 1920s, which famously brought on the Great Depression), and the 2008 trend of sexy business casual coming back in style.

People Having No Money

@mckizzy7 this is just my expert opinion, but there’s plenty of evidence to support ♬ original sound – mckizzy

This TikToker is blunt, but pretty much tells it as it is by saying the biggest recession indicator is the fact they “don’t have any f*cking money.” Funny, but unfortunately relatable for so many people right now.