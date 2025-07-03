Over the past few years, the rollback of transgender rights in the United States has accelerated — not just in statehouses, but in courtrooms, on college campuses, and across the political landscape. President Donald Trump has targeted the transgender community through multiple avenues, including reinstating a ban on transgender people serving in the military, proposing moving transgender women into men’s prisons, and supporting federal bans on transgender women participating in women’s sports (something that hits especially close to home for many college students following the University of Pennsylvania’s decision to no longer allow transgender women in women’s sports). In the face of these rollbacks of rights and protections, many transgender people and their allies have been left asking a pressing question: Who is actually fighting for trans rights in politics these days?

On the right, the message is clear: Republican politicians have made anti-trans legislation a centerpiece of their platforms, often framing it as a fight for “parental rights,” or “protecting children.” Presidential hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have pledged to eliminate federal support for gender-affirming care, while conservative lawmakers continue to flood state legislatures with anti-trans bills.

The left, however, has been less unified. While many Democrats publicly support trans rights, some have avoided taking strong positions. Even among progressives, there’s been a noticeable silence: Many high-profile leaders have failed to speak out forcefully in response to the Trump administration’s attacks on the trans community. The result is a lack of consensus — even as trans people face escalating threats to their safety, dignity, and legal protections.

Despite the silence of many politicians, there have been a number of politicians that have been the voice of those lacking. Here are 10 politicians who are loud and proud in their fight for trans rights.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of New York has consistently used her platform to push back against anti-trans rhetoric, often calling out media narratives and political strategies that dehumanize trans people. At a press briefing in January following the passage of an anti-trans sports bill, she said: “The reason why I think some folks in the Democratic Party have felt like trans issues are hot water is because they haven’t felt confident, or the ability to confidently throw a punch on solid ground that is persuasive and uniting people.”

Becca Balint

In January, Rep. Balint of Vermont unveiled the Transgender Health Care Access Act, a federal bill designed to expand access to life-saving, evidence-based gender-affirming care across the country. The bill would support doctor training, update medical education, strengthen local health clinics, and focus on improving care in rural areas. It also includes an explicit prohibition on conversion therapy. As of July 2025, the bill is still just a proposal.

Tim Walz

As Minnesota governor, Walz signed legislation making Minnesota a “trans refuge state” in 2023. This means the state of Minnesota protects the privacy of both patients and clinicians when it comes to gender-affirming care. In an interview with The Independent, Walz criticized Democrats for abandoning the fight for trans rights. He said Democrats should not abandon defending the rights of transgender people as they figure out how to win again. “We can protect LGBTQ rights and basic human rights at the same time,” said Walz.

Gretchen Whitmer

In January 2025, Michigan governor Whitmer signed legislation expanding Michigan’s hate crime laws to explicitly include gender identity and sexual orientation. She has used her voice for the trans community, in June on Gaydar Show (a TikTok talk show that determines whether guests are gay, straight, or a homophobe), saying: “Trans people are people, and they deserve to have respect and protection under the law. And right now all the crap coming out of D.C. makes everyone feel less safe, and it’s wrong.”

Jasmine Crockett

In January 2025, Rep. Crockett from Texas slammed a Republican “bathroom bill” aimed at banning trans women from using certain facilities. In March, she led a fiery moment during a House committee hearing focused on transgender athletes. She also launched a mock quiz called “Trump or trans” to spotlight how GOP lawmakers scapegoat trans folks to divert attention from broader policy issues like the economy and health care.

Zooey Zephyr

In 2023, as Montana’s first trans legislator, Zephyr opposed SB 99 — a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for minors — declaring that lawmakers who backed it would have “blood on your hands.” In March 2025, Zephyr successfully rallied support to flip Republican votes and prevent anti-trans or anti-drag legislation at the floor of the Montana House of Representatives.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost

At a February 2025 town hall covering Trump-era federal attacks (including on gender-affirming care and trans athletes), Rep. Frost from Florida prominently highlighted LGBTQ+ concerns, reaffirming his stance that Congress must protect Floridians’ constitutional rights. According to the Florida Phoenix, Frost accused the Trump administration of using transgender children as scapegoats. “In an even more despicable move, he’s chosen to scapegoat kids — trans kids,” he said. “The reason you can’t pay your rent, can’t afford health care, have to fear gun violence, or struggle to buy groceries has nothing to do with trans people and everything to do with the billionaires and corrupt corporations that have been giving us crumbs for generations.”

Zohran Mamdani

@tenpageslater5 Zohran Mamdani was just spotted stealing all the attention during the New York City Pride Parade, Zohran can be seen jumping up and down with joy while holding a transgender flag with a firm grip. ♬ original sound – Tenpageslater5

In March 2025, New York state assembly member and NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani joined an International Trans Day of Visibility event in NYC to advocate for legal protections and healthcare for trans youth. In May 2025, Mamdani proposed an immediate $65 million investment in public providers to expand and protect gender-affirming care citywide, while also pledging to hold hospitals accountable. He aims to make NYC an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary city by strengthening protections for queer and trans residents.

Elizabeth Warren

In June 2025, U.S. Senator Warren from Massachusetts joined Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and other Democratic colleagues in introducing the “Fit to Serve Act.” This legislation aims to prohibit discrimination against transgender servicemembers, emphasizing military readiness and national security. This legislation is still just a proposal as of July 2025.

J.B. Pritzker

In March 2025 as Illinois governor, Pritzker formally proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility in Illinois. He issued guidance reinforcing protections under the state’s human rights law. In addition, Illinois continues to serve as a sanctuary for trans people fleeing hostile states, with coalition efforts — backed by Pritzker — boosting protections for trans and reproductive healthcare in anticipation of upcoming federal policy changes.