Dearest gentle reader, I know you are anxiously awaiting May 16 so Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s love story can take center stage in Bridgerton Season 3, but here’s some news to hold you over until then: Phoebe Dynevor (aka Daphne Bridgerton) just confirmed her engagement to Cameron Fuller. Quick, someone alert Queen Charlotte.

May is turning out to be a big month for us Bridgerton fans. Not only do we have one week until we get to see Polin come to life (I’m losing my mind), but now we have a real-life wedding to look forward to. Dynevor showed off her gorgeous gold-banded diamond engagement ring for the first time ever at the 2024 Met Gala on May 7. With a ring like that, I think it’s safe to declare Dynevor as the Diamond of the Season. And the fact that she looked like a true duchess in a beautiful, custom Victoria Beckham sheer pink gown during the reveal was the icing on the cake.

So who is this Dynevor’s soon-to-be hubby Cameron Fuller and how long have they been dating? Although the pair keeps their relationship pretty private, here’s their short and sweet relationship timeline.

Who is Cameron Fuller?

Cameron Fuller is an actor and producer who’s appeared in the TV show Zatima, the movie Barely Lethal, and more. He graduated from USC in 2017 and is the son of Bradley Fuller, an American film producer.

March 2023: Dynevor and Fuller first spark romance rumors.

Two years after dating Pete Davidson, Dyenvor was spotted walking around London’s Notting Hill neighborhood with Fuller. Though there were rumblings about a potential romance between the two, rumors didn’t start to pick up until a few months later.

June 2023: Dynevor and Fuller attend Wimbledon together.

The pair was first spotted out as an official couple on July 9, 2023 at Wimbledon. Dynevor wore a chic blue striped pantsuit and white glasses, and Fuller wore a suit complementing her blue hues. We love a color-coordinated couple.

February 2024: The couple is spotted at the BAFTAs.

In mid-February, Dynevor and Fuller attended the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards together in mid-February. They color coordinated once again, with Fuller’s black suit matching Dynevor’s Marilyn Monroe-esque white dress perfectly.

A couple that continues to color-coordinate is definitely a sign of true love (or just really great stylists, but I’m gonna go with the true love route).

May 6, 2024: Phoebe Dynevor shows off The Ring at the Met Gala.

Dynevor flaunted a large diamond ring with a gold band at the 2024 Met Gala. Let me tell ya, it glistens in those pictures. The designer of the ring is still unknown.

So far, that’s all we know about Dynevor and Fuller’s engagement. All I have left to say is: I hope she burns for him (iykyk).