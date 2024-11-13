Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Internet Has Thoughts On John Krasinski Being Named This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive

Gabriela Moreno Macias

As 2024 starts to wind down (we know, it flew by), the wave of end-of-year lists is upon us. Among the most anticipated each year is People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive announcement, which never fails to spark excitement, surprise, and, of course, endless internet debates over who truly deserves the title. This year, the honor went to none other than * drum roll* John Krasinski. This year, we’ve seen the rise of various new “sexy” men — most specifically, the rise of the “hot rodent” archetype. From Challengers stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist to Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and staple Timothée Chalamet, the hot rodent look is having its moment and dare I say, shifting the perspective of a single version of attractiveness in media.

While many other Hollywood stars may tick all the boxes for more traditional “attractiveness,” Krasinski’s charm, charisma, confidence, and slight rodent look make him worthy of the title, IMHO.

Krasinski was officially revealed as the 2024 winner during the Nov. 12 episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With Krasinski’s People cover projected behind him, Colbert said, “I mean, look at him, I get it… a very very sexy congrats to the sexy John Krasexy ” before Krasinski joined him on stage.

As expected, the internet reacted in the most internet way: a mix of confusion, excitement, and snark. Social media erupted with memes, reactions, and plenty of debates. Many fans applauded People’s choice, posting comments like “John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one up” and “A 6’3” man from Boston in his 40s. It doesn’t get sexier than John Krasinski.” But of course, some have been poking fun at the pick while others are convinced People made the wrong choice.

Others were a bit more surprised, questioning People’s choice and offering their own suggestions for who they think should’ve taken the crown this year. Among the most popular suggestions were Glen Powell, who had a whirlwind year *pun intended* with his film Twisters and a few others.

While these men are undeniably attractive, Krasinski’s selection, in my opinion, is the perfect pick for 2024,and a reflection of our shifting standards of what sexy means. 

