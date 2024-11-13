The Internet Has Thoughts On John Krasinski Being Named This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive

As 2024 starts to wind down (we know, it flew by), the wave of end-of-year lists is upon us. Among the most anticipated each year is People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive announcement, which never fails to spark excitement, surprise, and, of course, endless internet debates over who truly deserves the title. This year, the honor went to none other than * drum roll* John Krasinski. This year, we’ve seen the rise of various new “sexy” men — most specifically, the rise of the “hot rodent” archetype. From Challengers stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist to Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and staple Timothée Chalamet, the hot rodent look is having its moment and dare I say, shifting the perspective of a single version of attractiveness in media.

While many other Hollywood stars may tick all the boxes for more traditional “attractiveness,” Krasinski’s charm, charisma, confidence, and slight rodent look make him worthy of the title, IMHO.

Krasinski was officially revealed as the 2024 winner during the Nov. 12 episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With Krasinski’s People cover projected behind him, Colbert said, “I mean, look at him, I get it… a very very sexy congrats to the sexy John Krasexy ” before Krasinski joined him on stage.

As expected, the internet reacted in the most internet way: a mix of confusion, excitement, and snark. Social media erupted with memes, reactions, and plenty of debates. Many fans applauded People’s choice, posting comments like “John Krasinski is legitimately sexy. People ate that one up” and “A 6’3” man from Boston in his 40s. It doesn’t get sexier than John Krasinski.” But of course, some have been poking fun at the pick while others are convinced People made the wrong choice.

first trump won the election and now it’s john krasinski winning people’s sexiest man alive…. another devastating tuesday night pic.twitter.com/JC8f6qgjeG — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 13, 2024

john krasinski sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/Aa2KQ8GU6Q — shelby (@ShelbyKidman) November 13, 2024

Others were a bit more surprised, questioning People’s choice and offering their own suggestions for who they think should’ve taken the crown this year. Among the most popular suggestions were Glen Powell, who had a whirlwind year *pun intended* with his film Twisters and a few others.

glen powell should’ve been the sexiest man alive just from this video alone pic.twitter.com/RV0uxX1uxl — caro ⭐️ (@stylesgala) November 13, 2024

the REAL sexiest man alive 2024!

pic.twitter.com/s2d4YBJDxN — michelle pfizer (@arshdhillonk) November 11, 2024

people needs to name him thee sexiest man alive and just stop the segment forever https://t.co/w4GkECvIFG — capricorn cunt 🎀 (@celesitial) November 13, 2024

so apparently the “sexiest man alive” is not glen powell

pic.twitter.com/SPguxQM85t — sylvia (@newromantics02) November 13, 2024

I finally just saw the 2024 sexiest man alive stuff. I really hadn’t paid attention. John is cute but….

Austin Butler is my 2024 sexiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/UA81JftN4n — Rachel (Eras Tour Indy N3) 🤍🖤✍️ (@swiftieun1corn) November 13, 2024

WHO is the sexiest man alive 2024??? smh, jensen ackles was right there are y’all blind pic.twitter.com/9cg8DhWQ7S — meri (@lesbocinema) November 12, 2024

Seriously, what’s stopping them from picking him as Sexiest Man Alive!? pic.twitter.com/xRaJsLTKgd — CJR (@buttonalltheway) November 12, 2024

While these men are undeniably attractive, Krasinski’s selection, in my opinion, is the perfect pick for 2024,and a reflection of our shifting standards of what sexy means.