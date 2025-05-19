Pedro Pascal going viral (and being on the receiving end of *a lot* of thirst tweets) is nothing new. On May 17, Pedro Pascal appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. Pascal is starring in Ari Aster’s Eddington, a modern western film, alongside Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, and Austin Butler. The film is set to release in theaters in July, and is set in Eddington, New Mexico during the Covid-19 pandemic. It depicts “a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor.”

At the film festival, Pascal spoke up about the recent deportations occurring in the U.S. and his own experience as an immigrant. “I want people to be safe and protected. I want to live on the right side of history,” said Pascal. “I am an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship, and I was privileged enough to grow up in the United States after asylum in Denmark.”

“If it weren’t for that, I don’t know what would have happened to us,” continued Pascal. “I stand by those protections always.” When the cast of the film was asked by Variety if they were worried about reentering the U.S. after making a film with such a strong political message, Pascal replied, “Fear is the way they win.”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“So keep telling the stories, keep expressing yourself, and keep fighting to be who you are,” he continued. “F*ck the people that try to make you scared, you know? And fight back. This is the perfect way to do so in telling stories. And don’t let them win.” Along with Pascal’s statements going viral, so have his arms.

At the film festival, Pascal wore black trousers, studded dress shoes, and an iconic black muscle tank that revealed not only his arms, but also a side view of his torso. Pascal was trending online for both his statements and his biceps. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions (and, yeah, everyone is losing their minds).

me liking every pedro pascal tweet since he arrived in cannes yesterday

pic.twitter.com/rV9fUOUKvk — tarrin (@peetaspascal) May 17, 2025

whole tl is just pedro’s arms pic.twitter.com/JQbUlDkBVl — Club Pascal (@pedrobrinas) May 17, 2025

does pedro pascal know he have the hottest arms ever — kel (@vintagediors) May 18, 2025

My timeline is just full of Pedro Pascal's arms at the moment — Nel Darmo, despite the Nora ❁ (@nel_darmo) May 18, 2025

im tired of liking all the pedro pascal arms tweets — ✮ (@coughsyrnp) May 17, 2025

whole tl after seeing pedro pascal's arms today https://t.co/AJnhQGEj3J — mariam ིྀ (@trumanswhack) May 17, 2025

the cause of her collapse? pedro pascal's arms in cannes — mari nation (@missamaricana) May 17, 2025

my feed is full of pedro pascal's arms and i just wanna thank you all for your service 🙏❤️ — Andrea K. *PROTECT TRANS KIDS*BLM*STOP ASIAN HATE* (@KAndy_xD) May 17, 2025

Almost gave up on men as a whole but then saw Pedro Pascal in the Cannes film festival and I’m still a believer. — moonface (@smolbaun) May 19, 2025

It’s safe to say that Pedro Pascal (and his arms) have a large fan club at this point.