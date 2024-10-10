Summer may be over, but we’re always down to hit the high waves with Outer Banks. After Season 3 ended with the Pogues leaving South America, things couldn’t get messier… or could they? A return back to the Outer Banks means that fans are in for more family drama, relationship conflict, and a new adventure to find even more treasure. As the water begins to clear up, more secrets and problems have the Pogues facing even more challenges in Season 4. From trying to find a new treasure to dealing with unexpected surprises and revealed,I’m certain that things will never be the same in Outer Banks.

After watching Season 4, Part 1, which dropped on Oct. 10 on Netflix, I’m left with *so* questions about things that had me on the edge of my seat. This season has already had so many different twists and turns — and we Season 4, Part 2 to get through when it drops on Nov. 7. I’m counting down the days until I can get some answers to my most pressing questions about Outer Banks Season 4 because there was a lot that happened. Spoiler warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 follow.

Will Pope and Sarah Get Out Of The Crypt?

In episode 5 of Season 4, Pope and Sarah get stuck in The Crypt inside of a Charleston church. We see them dig through old bones and water, before two pirates show up trying to find the Blue Crown and take a scroll that may have some valuable information. When the pirates leave, they lock the crypt with the necklace, leaving Pope and Sarah with no way out. The episode ends with fans not entirely sure how Pope and Sarah will get out of the crypt, but since this is Outer Banks, we know that the other Pogues are definitely on their way to help, even if it means potentially breaking a hundred-year-old tomb.

Where’s The Blue Crown?

The main plot of Season 4 follows the Pogues on a mission to find Blackbeard’s treasure after they’re tasked to bring back an amulet owned by Blackbeard’s wife. After the amulet is stolen from Cleo by the pirates, the Pogues take their attention away from the amulet and focus on finding a bigger treasure: The Blue Crown. The Pogues have yet to find The Blue Crown in Part 1, but I imagine there’s going to be a twist in how they find the treasure.

Will JJ Meet His Real Father?

The final moments of Season 4, Episode 5 uncover a massive revelation: JJ’s father, Luke, is not his birth father. After running from the police together, Luke revealed that Larissa Genrette, the heiress and family member of the Genrette family potentially cursed by Blackbeard, is JJ’s birth mother. This twist also reveals that JJ’s birth father is Chandler Groff, a wealthy man who, along with his father-in-law, Wes Genrette, tapped the Pogues to hunt down the amulet.

Netflix

As Groff and Larissa’s son, JJ is the next heir of the Genrettes, so there could possibly be a curse on him as well. I imagine a reunion of some sort will be happening, but I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.

Will Rafe Go Through With His Deal With Hollis?

In Season 4: Part 1, viewers are introduced to Hollis Robinson, the wealthiest realtor in the Outer Banks. She approaches Rafe at a party, where the two strike up a friendship and make plans to work together. It’s revealed that Hollis has a plan to buy the island that the Genrettes own, and Rafe is seemingly on board until Sofia tells him that it’s not a good idea to move forward. Part 1 ends with Rafe not making an official decision yet, so I think viewers will definitely see what these potential business partners come up with.

Will Rafe and Sarah Reunite?

After the death of their father in Season 3, Sarah and Rafe have distanced themselves from one another as they both go with their respective groups. Sofia asks for Rafe to make things right with Sarah, and to not have bad blood ruin the fact that they’re family. Rafe ends up visiting Poguelandia 2.0 to try to make amends with Sarah, except she’s in Charleston trying to find lost treasure. Sarah and Rafe may reunite or team up in some way in Part 2, but I don’t think it’ll be as easy as it sounds.

Will Cleo Get Her Revenge On Lightner?

After being taken by Lightner, aka one of the pirates, Cleo is held hostage in order for the rival gang to steal the amulet from the Pogues. Lightner originally thinks that Cleo has hidden the amulet in the house, only to realize one of the other Pogues has it. Lightner threatens to kill Cleo and in a moment of self-defense, Terrence jumps in front of her and ends up getting shot. Cleo is heartbroken when he dies and wants revenge on Lightner for taking Terrence away. In Charleston, Cleo spots Lightner in the graveyard next to the church and tries attacking him, but fails.

Netflix

Will she get her revenge on Lightner in Part 2? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Who Killed Wes Genrette?

Season 4’s mystery begins after Wes Genrette recruits the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s amulet. It’s revealed that Genrette thinks that his family has had a curse placed on them for hundreds of years, leaving every member of the Genrette family to have violent deaths. The Pogues shake this off as Genrette being delusional or crazy, but later, it’s shown during a storm that someone murdered Genrette before he could break the family curse. Whether the curse is real or not, it’s heavily implied that someone murdered Genrette and I think this person will be revealed at some point in Part 2. So many questions and so little time to answer them all. If there’s one thing about this season of Outer Banks, it’s to expect the unexpected.