The ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Filming Locations Are Actually Pretty Cool

As someone who didn’t grow up in a coastal town, I always love seeing the gorgeous sunsets and sandy beaches in Outer Banks. For a show set in such a famous place, it really does feel like you’re seeing heaven on Earth every time a new season comes out. Season 1 and 2 of Outer Banks primarily focused on the beaches and the Figure 8 houses, while also maintaining mystery and intrigue as we began to question the disappearance of John B’s father. Season 3 took a turn when the Pogues left the Outer Banks area to begin their hunt for El Dorado in South America. Towards the end of Season 3, it was hinted that the Pogues may be exploring new grounds… and a potential new treasure.

Now that Season 4, Part 1 dropped on Oct. 10, viewers will recognize some of the familiar locations as the Pogues have returned to the Outer Banks, but there are some locations that viewers haven’t seen until now. With a new adventure unfolding, I’m digging up this treasure map to find where some of the key locations in Outer Banks Season 4 were filmed. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 follow.

Season 4 was primarily filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Outer Banks filmed Season 4, Part 1 in Wilmington, North Carolina in late 2023. North Carolina serves as a major plot point in this season, as it follows the Pogues hunting for Blackbeard’s treasure, known as The Blue Crown. It’s believed that Blackbeard had sailed in the North Carolina area and later died in Ocracoke, NC. The filming in North Carolina adds historical significance to this season of Outer Banks, and will for sure have fans researching more about the real-life Blackbeard.

Where is Poguelandia 2.0 located?

After the destruction of Poguelandia by Topper in Season 3, Season 4 begins with the Pogues using the money they made after finding gold in El Dorado to achieve their ultimate goal: to rebuild Poguelandia. After JJ’s dad’s house gets auctioned off, JJ uses *most* of the Pogues’s money to rebuild his dad’s property, turning the house into Poguelandia 2.0.

Poguelandia 2.0 is actually located in Charleston, South Carolina, and was built entirely by the Outer Banks crew.

Is Blackstone Manor a real place?

In Season 4, Episode 2, we see the Pogues visit Goat Island, which is home to Wes Genrette’s Blackstone Manor. ICYMI, Genrette believes his family’s bloodline has been cursed by Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth. Genrette lives with his son-in-law, Chandler Groff, in an old estate that has been passed down from generation to generation.

Outside of Outer Banks, Blackstone Manor isn’t a real place. While it may not exist in real life, the exterior of Blackstone Manor was filmed in Charleston while the interior was filmed at the Admiral’s House and Quarter’s G in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Rafe’s New Home.

We love — and simultaneously hate — Rafe sometimes, but he adds so much to the show. After leaving in Season 3, Rafe is back in town and has a new house in the Outer Banks. Not only does he have a new place to call home, but he is officially dating Sofia in Season 4. Rafe’s new home was filmed in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The Charleston Church and Cemetery.

After the amulet gets stolen from the Pogues, Pope realizes that there may be a hint on the inscription of the amulet that could indicate where The Blue Crown is, which is an even bigger treasure. Pope, John B., Sarah, and Cleo head to Charleston, where they begin to piece together where or if The Blue Crown really exists. Pope, Sarah, and Cleo go into the Charleston Church to try to find any indication of hints, while John B. keeps watch outside in the church cemetery. The exterior of the church was filmed at the Circular Congregational Church in Charleston, while the interior was filmed in the Unitarian Church, which is also in Charleston.

Are The Catacombs Real?

During Season 4 Episode 5, Pope and Sarah go into The Charleston Church’s catacombs in hopes of finding any hints on the whereabouts of The Blue Crown. After a few mishaps with mice and hiding from a pirate gang on the hunt for the treasure, Sarah and Pope find themselves locked in the tombs. The stakes are raised higher when it begins raining, leaving them stuck with nowhere to go as the water begins to rise.

In case you were wondering, the catacombs in Outer Banks Season 4 are real and were filmed at The Old Exchange Building (Provost) in Charleston.

Season 4 has already promised even bigger twists and turns for our favorite Pogues, and with that cliffhanger ending, I’m so ready to see where the group will be traveling to next in Part 2.