All Of The Clues About JJ’s Real Father In ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4, Part 1

Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 follow. I’m not going to lie, Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 got me good. Outer Banks has always been known for its messy relationships, gorgeous settings, and yes, even family conflicts. The family conflicts are what sets the show off in Season 1, and I’m here to tell you that the family dynamics in Outer Banks get even messier in Season 4, Part 1. One of our favorite characters, JJ, takes the forefront this season as he begins to rebuild Poguelandia with the other Pogues while also balancing a relationship with Kiara. However, Season 4 begins with a new mystery and the opportunity for JJ to make a name for himself when he and the other Pogues are tasked to find a mysterious treasure for a wealthy family.

At the end of Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1, one of the biggest reveals of the series happens. It’s revealed that JJ’s true identity might not be what anyone was expecting. During a conversation with his father, Luke, JJ finds out that his birth mother is Larissa Genrette, making him a member of the Genrette family, aka he family that has potentially been cursed by Blackbeard. JJ asks Luke who his real father is, and it’s revealed that JJ’s birth dad is none other than Chandler Groff, a mysterious man who may or may not be up to no good. It’s a surprise that JJ can’t even believe. When rewatching the series, I discovered that there might have been small hints about who JJ’s real dad is leading up to the big reveal that was right in front of us all along.

Could Wes Have Figured Out JJ is a Genrette?

At the beginning of Season 4, Part 1, JJ and the Pogues are approached by Wes Genrette about a potential treasure he wants them to find. It’s revealed that Wes had heard about the Pogues and believed that they could fix a curse placed on his family. JJ and the Pogues visit Genrette’s home, where he has his focus on JJ and is absolutely adamant that he is the only person in this group who can end the curse. Is it possible that Wes may have somehow figured out that JJ was a member of the family, and believes that he’s the only person who can break this curse?

The Ceremony Picture with JJ Could Be A Sign.

In an early scene in Season 4: Part 1, there may have been another hint that JJ was a member of the family. During the ceremony where the Pogues get awarded for finding El Dorado, viewers get a quick glimpse at Wes Generette who keeps his focus on JJ. It’s clear that Wes may have known something.

Luke’s Apology to JJ Reveals More.

Throughout Outer Banks, we have seen how JJ feels about his father, Luke. Luke is always harsh on JJ, and is the reason why JJ chose to distance himself from his father throughout the show. Luke is also always in trouble and makes references to JJ’s mother, who left the family when JJ was younger. In the final moments of Season 4: Part 1, Luke apologizes to JJ and tells him that he remembered the Albatross, the boat that Larissa Genrette died on.

In a moment of confusion, Luke reveals that “the old man” figured it out. This could be an indication as to why Wes Genrette wanted JJ in his life in some shape or form, and perhaps the only way to meet him was to recruit him and the Pogues to find a family heirloom. It’s also the first time in the show that Luke speaks openly about JJ’s mother, hinting that she was an important part of the Outer Banks area before JJ was even born.

Season 4, Part 1 has my head spinning, but hopefully, Part 2 will give some more insight into JJ’s birth parents.