For the past two years, college campuses have been the epicenter for Israel-Hamas war protests, with tensions running high among both student populations and university administrators. The escalating conflict also resulted in a surge in antisemitic attacks targeting Jewish student populations. This is what mobilized Yasmeen Ohebsion, a recent graduate of Tulane University, to team up with human rights activist Mandana Dayani to create Our CampUs United, an online platform designed to equip Jewish students with the “knowledge, resources, and tools necessary to take action against antisemitism, build community through joy and lead meaningful change on their campuses.”

“As a college student, I struggled to find the resources to stand up against antisemitism, and I knew I wasn’t alone,” Ohebsion said in a press release announcing the platform. “Every student should have free, accessible resources so they can go to class without fear or threat. That’s why we created this platform — to ensure every Jewish student has the tools, knowledge, and support they need at their fingertips.”

Our CampUs United, in partnership with the nonprofit organization StandWithUs, is focused on promoting “education, empowerment, and strategic advocacy” to combat antisemitism on college campuses around the country. The platform provides Jewish students and allies with resources to take action against discrimination in the classroom and on campus, including pre-written email templates and scenario-based talking points. It also offers students the opportunity to become campus ambassadors and host events to create community on their campuses.

“At a time when Jewish students are facing exclusionary practices, targeted violence, and coordinated attacks, Our CampUs United is stepping up to create a powerful, supportive community where students can access critical resources to combat hate and create opportunities to share the joy, love, and compassion that are the foundation of Judaism,” Dayani said in the press release.

Ohebsion added, “We are building a world where Jewish students feel confident, connected, and proud. Our CampUs United has students’ backs — because being Jewish isn’t just about fighting rising hate, it’s about building community, celebrating who we are and having fun while doing it.”Those interested in learning more can go to the Our CampUs United website.