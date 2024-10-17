One Direction Released A Joint Statement About Liam Payne’s Death

On Oct. 16, former member of One Direction Liam Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31. A day later on Oct. 17, the One Direction’s official Instagram account released a collective statement regarding Payne’s death.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the Instagram post read. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The statement continued, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.” The post was signed, “Louis, Zayn, Niall, and Harry.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their emotional reactions to both Payne’s passing, as well as the collective statement from the band — who have not posted on the One Direction account since July 19, 2020. One fan wrote, “This is not the next post I ever wanted to see on this page…” while another commented, “Always in our hearts ❤️”

Louis Tomlinson also posted a tribute to Payne on Instagram.

Former bandmate Louis Tomlinson also shared a statement on Instagram on Oct. 17. “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” the singer wrote. “Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.”

He continued, “Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

Tomlinson ended the statement with a message for his former bandmate. “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be,” he wrote. “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

Zayn Malik’s Statement on Liam Payne is heartbreaking, too.

Zayn Malik also posted on Instagram following Payne’s passing. Alongside a photo of the two, he posted his statement, writing, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.”

He continued, “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved. Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f*cks about telling people when they were wrong.”

Malik’s statement also touched on the troubled relationship between the two. “Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, 😂 I always secretly respected you for it,” he wrote. “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.”

Malik continued, “I [lost] a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with [you in] my heart forever.”

The singer concluded his statement, writing, “There is no words that justify it explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace 🙏🏽 and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”