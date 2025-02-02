Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter May Have Put Feud Rumors To Rest At The Grammys

If you ask me, it looks like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo may actually label themselves as friends now. At the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, the two pop icons were reportedly spotted chatting, thanks a video posted by Pop Crave. And if this is really Rodrigo and Carpenter, it may be a sign that their longstanding “feud” might be over.

Rumors of a feud between Rodrigo and Carpenter’s started swirling back in 2021, when Rodrigo first released her heartbreak song, “drivers license.” The song references a “blonde girl,” and fans suspected it was about her previous relationship with High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Bassett reportedly briefly dated Carpenter in 2020.

Then, later in 2021, Carpenter released “Skin,” which was interpreted by fans as a diss track to “drivers license.” Though, the Carpenter later confirmed it was not her intention to make a diss track. Maybe there was no feud after all?

Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo chatting at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/YkmRJoCZkx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

That brings us to the 2025 Grammy Awards. The video from Pop Crave appears to show Carpenter sitting in her chair, with an artist that looks like Rodrigo bent over talking to the “Espresso” singer. Several Twitter/X users were thrilled to see the two award-winning singers apparently hanging out, and potentially putting their past behind them. One user said, “THEY’RE GOING TO WORK IT OUT ON THE REMIX OMG.” Another post reads, “[W]ar is over, nature is healing.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In 2025, Rodrigo was nominated for one award at the Grammys: Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Carpenter was nominated for six awards, and performed a medley of her hits on Grammy night. Her nominations included Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Record Of The Year.