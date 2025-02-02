Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
olivia sabrina grammys
olivia sabrina grammys
Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Culture > Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter May Have Put Feud Rumors To Rest At The Grammys

Maria Serra

If you ask me, it looks like Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo may actually label themselves as friends now. At the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, the two pop icons were reportedly spotted chatting, thanks a video posted by Pop Crave. And if this is really Rodrigo and Carpenter, it may be a sign that their longstanding “feud” might be over.

Rumors of a feud between Rodrigo and Carpenter’s started swirling back in 2021, when Rodrigo first released her heartbreak song, “drivers license.” The song references a “blonde girl,” and fans suspected it was about her previous relationship with High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Bassett reportedly briefly dated Carpenter in 2020. 

Then, later in 2021, Carpenter released “Skin,” which was interpreted by fans as a diss track to “drivers license.” Though, the Carpenter later confirmed it was not her intention to make a diss track. Maybe there was no feud after all?

That brings us to the 2025 Grammy Awards. The video from Pop Crave appears to show Carpenter sitting in her chair, with an artist that looks like Rodrigo bent over talking to the “Espresso” singer. Several Twitter/X users were thrilled to see the two award-winning singers apparently hanging out, and potentially putting their past behind them. One user said, “THEY’RE GOING TO WORK IT OUT ON THE REMIX OMG.” Another post reads, “[W]ar is over, nature is healing.”

olivia rodrigo at the 2025 grammy awards
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
sabrina carpenter at the 2025 grammy awards
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In 2025, Rodrigo was nominated for one award at the Grammys: Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Carpenter was nominated for six awards, and performed a medley of her hits on Grammy night. Her nominations included Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Record Of The Year.

Maria Serra is the SEO editor at Her Campus Media, providing updates to evergreen content across all brands including Her Campus, College Fashionista, and Spoon University. She also writes new fashion content for College Fashionista, foodie finds and shopping tips for Spoon U readers, and sex and wellness stories for the HC girlies. As a certified emo girl, it’s no surprise that her previous work includes a wide array of music stories. In the recent past, she served as the assistant editor of Alternative Press magazine where she interviewed her favorite groups including The Aces and The Maine. She also worked with music PR firms including 2bEntertainment, and served on campaigns for rockers such as My Chemical Romance and Mod Sun. Currently, she works as a freelance writer with idobi Radio where she shares music and alternative news with fellow pop-punk lovers. She is planning to expand her work into the freelance world with everything from modern rock tunes all the way to more sex and wellness works. After all, she does have a minor in human sexuality and is quite proud to have that necessary and cool academic background. In her free time, she is a stand-up comedian, sketch performer, and improviser in the Cleveland area working primarily with Imposters Theater. Additionally, she is a dog mother to a perfectly round chihuahua-pug named Bobbie who has four teeth but is still a delightful companion nonetheless. She is debating on whether or not Bobbie needs her own TikTok account… we’ll see. mariaserra@hercampus.com