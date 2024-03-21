Olivia Rodrigo has cemented her pop star status with her well-awaited GUTS World Tour, which is officially in full swing. If that wasn’t exciting enough, GUTS (Spilled), the deluxe version of Rodrigo’s sophomore album, will be released on March 22, and yes, she’s finally releasing her song “Obsessed.” So if you’re looking for a new track to add to your GRWM playlist, your time is almost here.
While “Obsessed” has not been officially released yet, Rodrigo has added it to her GUTS tour setlist, and it’s quickly become a fan-favorite. Prior to hearing the song live on tour, snippets of the track were released on TikTok, and it immediately had fans wondering when/ if Rodrigo would release the song.
In classic ORod fashion, the “Vampire” singer announced the release of GUTS (Spilled) in the most iconic way during one of her shows. After singing the lyric, “so I write him all these letters, and I throw them in the trash,” during a performance of “get him back!,” Rodrgio, alongside her incredible dancers, pulled out pieces of paper with the track titles for the deluxe version of the album. Fans went crazy, and rightfully so. Other songs on GUTS (Spilled) include “Scared Of My Guitar” and “Girl I’ve Always Been,” which are tracks that have been spilled (see what I did there?) on social media.
Because “Obsessed” has been performed on tour, and also heard on TikTok, fans already have a pretty good understanding of the song. However, it’s looking like “Obsessed” might be connected to one of the most iconic Rodrigo songs: “Deja Vu,” off her debut album, SOUR.
On March 20, Rodrigo posted a music video teaser for “Obsessed,” and fans immediately noticed the similarities to the “Deja Vu” music video and began making connections. Fans think that “Deja Vu” and “Obsessed” are from the same universe – “Deja Vu” is from the exes POV while “Obsessed” is the current girlfriend’s POV. Mind = blown.
The lyrics aren’t the only thing that are causing fans to make this connection. The fonts and colors used for both music videos are extremely similar, only furthering fans’ theory that these songs are connected.
What makes this connection seem even more real is that the ex from the “Deja Vu” MV appears in the “Obsessed” MV! It’s still unconfirmed if this is the same actress, but if it is, that would be unreal. ORod, you’ve outdone yourself.
It’s safe to say that fans are unwell over this theory, and TBH, I’m right there with them.