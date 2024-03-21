Olivia Rodrigo has cemented her pop star status with her well-awaited GUTS World Tour, which is officially in full swing. If that wasn’t exciting enough, GUTS (Spilled), the deluxe version of Rodrigo’s sophomore album, will be released on March 22, and yes, she’s finally releasing her song “Obsessed.” So if you’re looking for a new track to add to your GRWM playlist, your time is almost here.

While “Obsessed” has not been officially released yet, Rodrigo has added it to her GUTS tour setlist, and it’s quickly become a fan-favorite. Prior to hearing the song live on tour, snippets of the track were released on TikTok, and it immediately had fans wondering when/ if Rodrigo would release the song.

In classic ORod fashion, the “Vampire” singer announced the release of GUTS (Spilled) in the most iconic way during one of her shows. After singing the lyric, “so I write him all these letters, and I throw them in the trash,” during a performance of “get him back!,” Rodrgio, alongside her incredible dancers, pulled out pieces of paper with the track titles for the deluxe version of the album. Fans went crazy, and rightfully so. Other songs on GUTS (Spilled) include “Scared Of My Guitar” and “Girl I’ve Always Been,” which are tracks that have been spilled (see what I did there?) on social media.

Because “Obsessed” has been performed on tour, and also heard on TikTok, fans already have a pretty good understanding of the song. However, it’s looking like “Obsessed” might be connected to one of the most iconic Rodrigo songs: “Deja Vu,” off her debut album, SOUR.

On March 20, Rodrigo posted a music video teaser for “Obsessed,” and fans immediately noticed the similarities to the “Deja Vu” music video and began making connections. Fans think that “Deja Vu” and “Obsessed” are from the same universe – “Deja Vu” is from the exes POV while “Obsessed” is the current girlfriend’s POV. Mind = blown.

The lyrics aren’t the only thing that are causing fans to make this connection. The fonts and colors used for both music videos are extremely similar, only furthering fans’ theory that these songs are connected.

Deja vu and Obsessed are in the same universe. deja vu is from the exs view while obsessed is from the current girlfriend. In deja vu liv says “ do you call her and almost say my name” and in obsessed Olivia says “but everytime you call my I name I think you mistake me for her” pic.twitter.com/kbScUryxP4 — Arielle || seen liv 3/16 (@Bbyrella) March 20, 2024

What makes this connection seem even more real is that the ex from the “Deja Vu” MV appears in the “Obsessed” MV! It’s still unconfirmed if this is the same actress, but if it is, that would be unreal. ORod, you’ve outdone yourself.

JUST IN 🚨 ➡️ | the ex from deja vu is abt to make her come back in olivia rodrigo's new single "obsessed", out march 22nd! pic.twitter.com/QCmkrfp1gV — tay (SPILLED) (@wisegorl) March 20, 2024

miss deja vu ⁉️ what are you doing in obsessed mv ?? pic.twitter.com/CchQHzOB9X — nick ✪ found heaven 💜 (@nhoax_bleeding) March 20, 2024

so the girl in obsessed who wears miss also thought she was the one….that's the actress from deja vu right? am i loosing it? — mia!!! (@miagengr) March 21, 2024

What if the obsessed mv was a sequel to deja vu mv and it’s from the pov of the new girl that replaced olivia pic.twitter.com/l6adGvc5F3 https://t.co/N5m9U5MFNT — Mickey⸆⸉ (@undercutofalice) March 19, 2024

obsessed x deja vu. pic.twitter.com/rkbrfsrZXe — Olivia Rodrigo Brasil | Fã-site (@oliviarodrbr) March 20, 2024

obsessed and deja vu are literally sisters…



they don't only share the title card… but they belong the same universe storywise. deja vu is from the ex… while obsessed is from the current, but probably about to be ex. pic.twitter.com/GKGJG5m5Ni — rain (@purpleolivias) March 20, 2024

oh this is so deja vu music video coded i am OBSESSED https://t.co/Xh2KZrcVnA — mae 🔱 pjotv (@brutallygolden) March 20, 2024

obsessed is so deja vu sister song and now the girl from deja vu mv is gonna be in obsessed mv I CANNOT WAIT — gig 🍉 (@thelucygrayest) March 20, 2024

forever obsessed with the olivia rodrigo multiverse pic.twitter.com/nD3DHLYZp7 — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) March 20, 2024

It’s safe to say that fans are unwell over this theory, and TBH, I’m right there with them.