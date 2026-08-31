The weekend of Aug. 29, 2026, Olivia Rodrigo solidified herself not only as one of the most iconic pop artists of the decade, but as a truly remarkable activist for women’s rights. After rounding out her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival — created to raise money for nonprofits that aid women — Rodrigo went to social media to express her gratitude.

“Seeing Daisy Chain come to fruition yesterday was the greatest joy of my career,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 30. “Riot grrrl mosh pits. Friendship bracelets being made on the grass. Young girls on their dads shoulders. I am still in a bit of disbelief that it happened and I still feel incapable of properly expressing the gratitude that I feel for every person who believed in this vision and fought so hard to make it a reality.”

Rodrigo has always championed women’s rights — from her Fund 4 Good, which funnels portions of her ticket sales to reproductive rights advocacy, and social media collaborations with nonprofits like Planned Parenthood. Daisy Chain Fields feels like the culmination of all of her advocacy up to this point, as the festival raised over $10 million (which Melinda Gates matched by the end of the night, bringing the grand total to $20 million raised)!

The lineup included artists like Rodrigo herself, Chappell Roan, Doechii and Mitski, along with Riot Grrrl staples Bikini Kill, Garbage, Die Spitz, and The Breeders. Smaller (but already iconic) alternative pop artists like Eli, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and Devon Again also joined the fest. The festival planners also ensured that there were no overlapping sets, meaning that attendees didn’t have to choose one fave over another. Each artist was given the attention and appreciation they deserved.

Alanis Morrissette, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan — who founded the Lilith Fair Festival that inspired Daisy Chain — also joined Rodrigo on stage for some unforgettable guest appearances. You could literally hear a pin drop when Rodrigo and Nicks performed “Landslide” together because the crowd was so in awe.

Beyond raising millions of dollars and platforming over a dozen female artists, Rodrigo seems to have lit a spark in the women’s rights movement. Creators online are calling for more women-led events like this, and highlighting how much positive change could happen if we lived in a women-centered society.

“Deep down, we all just want to help each other and make the world a better place,” Rodrigo wrote in her Instagram caption. “Yesterday, Daisy Chain felt like just that. A collective hope that things can get better and a reminder of how much we really care about people at the end of the day.”

Fans better keep our flower crowns around, because Rodrigo confirmed in her caption that Daisy Chain will be coming back next year. “Thank you to everyone who came yesterday who showed me that joy is a part of the solution. Until next yearrrrr,” she said. At least this gives fans a year to recover from all the emotions we felt during the inaugural Daisy Chain weekend.