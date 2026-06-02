The Off Campus casts’ onscreen romances have been the topic du jour since the show premiered on May 13. But now, one star’s IRL love life is in the spotlight: According to a report from Us Weekly, Mika Abdalla, who plays fan-favorite Allie Hayes on the show, has ended her engagement to her partner and onetime co-star, Jake Short.

“Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” a rep for Abdalla told Us Weekly on June 1. “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

Abdalla and Short starred as love interests in the Hulu teen rom-com Sex Appeal, which premiered in 2022. In May 2025, Short’s manager posted an Instagram that seemed to confirm Abdalla and Short were engaged. The two have posted each other on social media over the years, but haven’t said much publicly about their relationship.

Since Off Campus hit Prime Video, Abdalla has rapidly shot to stardom, especially since her character’s storyline with Dean Di Laurentis (played by Stephen Kalyn) has been confirmed to take the spotlight in the series’ upcoming second season. “I’m a little nervous, but I am excited,” Abdalla said in an interview with Cosmopolitan about the next season. “We’re really looking forward to getting the scripts and seeing what we have coming for us, because we’ve heard little bits about what’s about to happen. As actors, we’re ready to be serious.”

As fans eagerly await Off Campus Season 2, which reportedly began filming June 1, many have held themselves over by digging into the cast’s personal lives (hence the reason for Abdalla’s rep confirming her split from Short, it seems). But members of the fandom are taking this breakup announcement to remind their fellow Off Campus lovers that these actors are real people, not just characters they’re shipping on a show.

“Everyone remember even though she isn’t engaged anymore Dean actor still is and very much loves his fiancée,” one commenter wrote on Us Weekly‘s post about Abdalla’s split, referring to Kalyn and his fiancé, Victoria Lovatsis, who he’s been with since 2012. “Let’s just all be respectful that at the end of the day they are colleagues.”