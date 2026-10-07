Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

Since the story of the Cornell Seven broke in late September, it has sent shockwaves across the country. As the county’s district attorney has re-opened the case and more details about the alleged incident are being discussed on the news, on social media, and in real life, one of the main topics of conversation has surrounded the alleged victim in this case, known only as Jane Doe.

In recent days, people from all over the country have taken to social media to share their own stories of sexual abuse and assault, to help protect Jane Doe’s true identity, and to show support to Jane Doe — as well as the many other Jane Does who have had their own experiences. The posts have become something of a social movement, with many users posting their content along with the words “I am Jane Doe.”

And now that social media movement is happening in real life. On Oct. 8, there will be a nationwide day of action called “I am Jane Doe,” where protesters can rally together to call for a stop to sexual violence and to stand in solidarity with victims. The event is anchored by organizations including Women’s March, me too. International, Feminist Generation, and FEMINIST.

“From universities to the White House, powerful institutions keep protecting rapists while women fight for our lives,” the Women’s March website reads. “On Oct. 8th we are rising up to #StopSexualViolence.”

Here’s everything to know about the “I Am Jane Doe” day of action:

When and where will the protest be held?

There will be protests held nationwide on Oct. 8. With over 100 events currently listed on Women’s March site, you can find protests happening both on college campuses and in communities across the country. To find an event, click on “find or host an action near you” and it will bring you to a list where you can enter your city and zip code and find the nearest rally.

If you check the list and there isn’t an event happening in your state or city, and you want to change that, you can click on “host an event” and it will bring you to a page where you can learn how to organize an event yourself.

Is there a way to show support if I can’t go to an in person event?

If you’re unable to attend a protest in person or there isn’t one in your area, but you still want to show your support for this cause, you can find virtual events to participate in. When clicking on “find or host an action near you” on the Women’s March website, you will see numerous virtual events on Oct. 8 — including Call a College, Women Deserve Justice: A Virtual Rally to Stop Sexual Violence, Making Space for Anger: A Trauma-Informed JourneyDance® Experience, and I am Jane Doe and My Life Matters Too.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.