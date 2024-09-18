Is 2020 alt TikTok coming back? Nutter Butter seems to be trying to make it work. Yes, you saw that right: Nutter Butter, the peanut butter sandwich cookie company you grew up on, has gone completely unhinged on TikTok.

If your FYP hasn’t been ~blessed~ with a clip yet, Nutter Butter has been making psychedelic videos with the Nutter Butter peanut dancing over it — and people are both confused and in awe.

This videos are… really something. For example, in a video posted Sept. 13 that has 5.8 million views, the Nutter Butter peanut dances in front of a psychedelic background and continues to morph alongside a sound in the background that says, “in a land where peanut prance.” The video then proceeds with random flashes between the peanut and a picture of a cat, plus some more creepy voices and effects. The video is captioned “let; me out” (yes, with that errant semi-colon) — and TBH, the absolute last thing I want to do is let whatever that madness is out. In another video from early September, the brand introduces different characters named Aidan and Nadia (whose names are palindromes of each other, if that’s a clue about anything).

I have to say, this might be one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen on TikTok — especially one posted my a mainstream snack brand. And why, exactly, is this company doing this? No one seems to know for sure. Some Redditors say there might be a bigger story amidst the chaos, and internet sleuths are trying to find a hidden narrative to tie the videos together.

“The Nutter Butter TikTok account seems to be crafting a complex and eerie narrative through surreal imagery and cryptic messages,” Redditor @WufflesYT posted on Sept. 17. “The connections between Aidan, Nadia, and the recurring motifs of violence and mystery suggest a rich, hidden story that we’re slowly uncovering.”

However, the Nutter Butter account has yet to confirm anything. As more videos roll out, perhaps viewers will start to understand the lore behind the videos. But for now, Nutter Butter has certainly caught our attention.