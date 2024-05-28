Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
North West Performed At ‘The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary Concert & The Internet Has… Thoughts

Bre McNamara

At just 10 years old, North West is already proving to the world that she’s that girl. So far, she’s established herself as a talented landscape painter, a certified fashion icon, TikTok influencer, and a music star in the making by appearing in the video for her dad Ye’s song “TALKING,” which she directed. Clearly, North has been booked and busy as of late but that didn’t stop her from adding yet another accomplishment to her impressive resume.

On May 24, North made her theatre debut as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live-to-film concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Since singing “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” on stage to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary alongside legends like Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, and more, North has been getting a ton of attention online — but not all of it has been positive.

People have been flooding social media with their reactions to North’s stage performance. While some have been applauding Kim Kardashian and Ye’s oldest daughter for taking the coveted stage in a yellow furry hooded sweatshirt with matching shorts, socks, and furry slippers, others have been bashing North’s performance as Young Simba.

Several online users are calling North a “nepo baby” and have been mocking her for getting a role they believed she didn’t deserve.

It’s yet to be revealed if North actually auditioned for the part of Young Simba or if it was given to her, but the internet’s convinced that her parents had something to do with it (there’s even a rumor Kim K paid for this role for North but nothing has been confirmed or denied).

Although North didn’t really know her steps and kind of messed up her blocking to the point where the background dancers had to guide her, she doesn’t deserve the hate she’s been getting online.

Come on, ya’ll: She’s only 10 and this was her first big stage performance that wasn’t one of her dad’s concerts. Not many people can say they performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of thousands of people, but North surely can and it looked like she had the time of her life doing so.

