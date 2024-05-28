At just 10 years old, North West is already proving to the world that she’s that girl. So far, she’s established herself as a talented landscape painter, a certified fashion icon, TikTok influencer, and a music star in the making by appearing in the video for her dad Ye’s song “TALKING,” which she directed. Clearly, North has been booked and busy as of late but that didn’t stop her from adding yet another accomplishment to her impressive resume.

On May 24, North made her theatre debut as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live-to-film concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Since singing “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” on stage to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary alongside legends like Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, and more, North has been getting a ton of attention online — but not all of it has been positive.

People have been flooding social media with their reactions to North’s stage performance. While some have been applauding Kim Kardashian and Ye’s oldest daughter for taking the coveted stage in a yellow furry hooded sweatshirt with matching shorts, socks, and furry slippers, others have been bashing North’s performance as Young Simba.

Several online users are calling North a “nepo baby” and have been mocking her for getting a role they believed she didn’t deserve.

I’m sorry but casting North West as Simba when there are hundreds of properly trained theatre kids with voice coaches, dance skills, and experience was a HORRIBLE choice. It definitely makes you question the credibility of the casting director. You let Kim pay to ruin your show. — 🤭 (@_RichieDinero) May 26, 2024

Everyone is saying not to be too harsh on her & that’s fair but let’s be very real: there are plenty of talented & hard-working 10-year-olds who deserved this far more than North West, who even looks like she didn’t attend rehearsals. Nepotism is a mockery to hard-working people. https://t.co/0J5dPSh805 — Ama (@amackieee) May 27, 2024

It’s yet to be revealed if North actually auditioned for the part of Young Simba or if it was given to her, but the internet’s convinced that her parents had something to do with it (there’s even a rumor Kim K paid for this role for North but nothing has been confirmed or denied).

North West would probably be great as the lead in a high school production of The Lion King but for a 30th Anniversary Concert it’s a bit embarrassing.

The nepotism was clear and you could see and hear the lack of rehearsal. Shame on the parents… this was more for them than… — Loading… (@NomadicalKing) May 27, 2024

Although North didn’t really know her steps and kind of messed up her blocking to the point where the background dancers had to guide her, she doesn’t deserve the hate she’s been getting online.

Come on, ya’ll: She’s only 10 and this was her first big stage performance that wasn’t one of her dad’s concerts. Not many people can say they performed at the Hollywood Bowl in front of thousands of people, but North surely can and it looked like she had the time of her life doing so.