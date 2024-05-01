Nia Sioux Just Shared Her “Simple” Reason For Skipping The ’Dance Moms’ Reunion

Whether you grew up watching Dance Moms regularly or just heard of it through viral sounds and memes, there’s no doubt that the hit reality show is a highlight in pop culture history. After all, that’s where JoJo Siwa got her start in entertainment and now she’s everywhere.

Dance Moms first aired in July 2011 on Lifetime before concluding after eight seasons in 2019. Now, four years later, the Dance Moms cast is back for a two-hour reunion special airing May 1. The reunion will center around some of the OG cast discussing the show’s most infamous moments and their experiences dancing under the tutelage of Abby Lee Miller.

While JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker joined the reunion to reflect on their time on the show, some of their Dance Moms co-stars declined to take part in the reunion, including Nia Sioux, who finally explained why she chose not to do the special.

On April 30, Sioux broke her silence on TikTok. She prefaced the video by saying she didn’t want to start drama or make it seem like she was searching for attention. After seeing rumors surrounding her absence circulate online, Sioux decided it was finally time to share her reason for not doing the reunion. TBH, it’s not as dramatic as some might have thought.

“It’s pretty plain and simple: I just didn’t want to do it,” she said in the video. “Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. I didn’t. Some people think it’s because I’m in school. I am in school, but it wouldn’t have been an issue. I just didn’t want to do it. I think that’s a good enough answer and that’s a good enough reason.”

Sioux went on to share that she has no ill feelings toward Dance Moms and is grateful to have been part of the show. “I think in almost every interview I’ve done when people ask me about the show, I always say I’m grateful for it. It’s where I came from,” she continued. “It’s the reason why I got my start. It’s the reason why I have such an amazing life now, truly.”

She even made it clear that there’s no drama between her and the other girls. “I love the girls and I’m really happy for them. I’m really happy that they get to share how they felt or share their experiences, but that’s just something I decided I didn’t want to do and that’s okay,” Sioux said.

Since sharing the TikTok, Sioux’s comment section under the video has been filling up with sweet sentiments and support from fans. Even her mom, Dr. Holly Frazier, commented, “Proud mom!!! Always follow your lead!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️” Fellow dancer, Brooke Hyland, who is participating in the special, wrote, “I love you 💘”

While Sioux may not be part of the Dance Moms reunion, you can still watch her journey on the show as it’s currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

I wish nothing but the best for Nia as she continues her journey and who knows, maybe she’ll tune into Dance Moms: The Reunion like many of us will be doing on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET.