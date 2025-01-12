You Won’t Want To Miss These New Movies Coming Out In 2025

2025 is already proving to be a year of new beginnings, but you can bet I’ll constantly be at the movies throughout the year. Each year, it feels like the movie-going experience keeps getting bigger and better, and I have never been more excited to return to the movies in 2025. If you’re someone like me who loves to recite the Nicole Kidman AMC advertisement every time you see it on the big screen, you’re also probably making a mental list of 2025 releases to be excited about. With 2024 being such a great year of films, I’m ready to start making my most anticipated list of films for this new year.

As we get closer to more film announcements throughout these next few months, there are many 2025 releases that Gen Z will absolutely love. Get ready to mark your calendars and start using your AMC Stubs membership because it’s going to be a fun year. These are some of the most anticipated films of 2025 and trust me, you’re going to want to see these in theaters as soon as they’re released.

Wicked: For Good

I’ve slowly become Wicked-obsessed these last few days, and I can’t be the only one who has the soundtrack on a daily repeat.. With Wicked: Part One ending on such an iconic cliffhanger, it should be no surprise that everyone is getting ready for Wicked: For Good. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) After the events of Wicked: Part One, we’ll finally get to see Elphaba become the Wicked Witch of The West, more of her friendship with Glinda, and what happens when Dorothy arrives in Oz. Wicked: For Good is set to be released on Nov. 21, 2025, in theaters.

Superman

It’s been a long time coming for a new Superman movie to be released in theaters, and as someone who grew up fascinated by the man of steel, I can’t express how excited I am for this film. It’s clear that the anticipation for Superman is imminent, and with a new updated version of the character, fans may get to see a brighter and more hopeful version this year. Superman flies into the theaters on July 11, 2025. Get your capes on, it’s definitely going to be a fun ride.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Wake Up Dead Man

I’m obsessed with mystery films and have always loved the Knives Out series. Each Knives Out film centers around a new murder mystery, and in 2025, Benoit Blanc returns to our screens. While plot details and a release date haven’t been announced yet, I’m prepared to see actors like Cailee Spaeny and Josh O’Connor play a large part in unlocking the next great mystery in Wake Up Dead Man.

Jurassic World Rebirth

For over 30 years, the Jurassic Park franchise has continued selling out movie theaters and building anticipation for their films. With Jurassic Park Rebirth, fans of the original and the Jurassic World films get a new installment with an entirely new cast, including Gen Z’s favorite heartthrob, Jonathan Bailey. While we only know bits and pieces of the film’s synopsis, Jurassic World Rebirth will center around a family who gets stranded on an island that is “home to ferocious dinosaurs,” which can’t be good. Set to be released on July 2, 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth will be another film added to everyone’s summer watchlist.

Opus

How To Train Your Dragon

The How To Train Your Dragon trilogy has become one of Dreamworks Animation’s most iconic film franchises, so it’s no surprise that we’ll be getting a live-action version of the beloved story. While the film adaptation looks to be following the original animated version, fans can expect to see Toothless and Hiccup soar throughout the skies starting June 15 in theaters.

Death of A Unicorn

Another one of Gen Z’s leading actresses, Jenna Ortega, is gearing up to make her scream queen return in A24’s Death Of A Unicorn. The film follows a father and daughter as they accidentally crash into a unicorn on the way to a crisis management summit. When their boss gets a hold of the unicorn, they begin to attempt to research where it originated from. As they begin their research, things start to get out of hand. Death Of A Unicorn will be released in 2025.

Mickey 17

As a Robert Pattinson enthusiast, I’ve truly missed him on the big screen. Pattinson will be playing the lead role in Mickey 17, a science fiction film directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho. Fans can expect to see multiple versions of Pattinson navigate space and go head-to-head with himself on Mar. 7, 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel