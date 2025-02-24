7 New Books By Black Authors Coming In 2025 To Add To Your TBR

2025 is officially in full gear, and it’s already seen much excitement for upcoming releases. Now, if you’re a bookworm like myself, you’re probably aiming to get our book count to surpass the year before. Whether you’re looking for a new genre to dive into or just need some more book recommendations to add to your TBR, there are a lot of new novels being released in 2025. As we finish out February, which is famously known as Black History Month, the recognition of Black talent is at the forefront. With this in mind, you may be wondering which Black authors are coming out with books in 2025.

The year’s most anticipated reads include some incredible work by Black authors, both big and small. The lineup of the upcoming books all follows one message: the importance of Black culture. While other books don’t touch upon heavy topics, some books discuss racism, sexuality, and the concept of Blackness.

So, without further ado, here are some upcoming books by Black authors that will be released in 2025. FYI, some books have already been released.

Out of all of the books that are expected to be released this year, I’m sure that one of these lovely picks will end up on your year-end list!