7 New Books By Black Authors Coming In 2025 To Add To Your TBR

2025 is officially in full gear, and it’s already seen much excitement for upcoming releases. Now, if you’re a bookworm like myself, you’re probably aiming to get our book count to surpass the year before. Whether you’re looking for a new genre to dive into or just need some more book recommendations to add to your TBR, there are a lot of new novels being released in 2025. As we finish out February, which is famously known as Black History Month, the recognition of Black talent is at the forefront. With this in mind, you may be wondering which Black authors are coming out with books in 2025.
The year’s most anticipated reads include some incredible work by Black authors, both big and small. The lineup of the upcoming books all follows one message: the importance of Black culture. While other books don’t touch upon heavy topics, some books discuss racism, sexuality, and the concept of Blackness.
So, without further ado, here are some upcoming books by Black authors that will be released in 2025. FYI, some books have already been released.
- Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor
Released Jan. 14, this novel by New York Times best-selling author Nnedi Okorafor tells the story of a Nigerian-American woman who writes a successful Sci-Fi book. Zelu, the main character, is met with a bunch of unexpected challenges and is unclear on what to do next. As her life progresses, she witnesses the true meaning between fiction and fact. So, if you’re looking to get more into fantasy in 2025, this book will be perfect for you.
- Black in Blues: How a Color Tells The Story of My People by Imani Perry
In this moving novel, Imani Perry draws a connection between the color blue and the concept of Blackness. This connection represents the roots of “Blue Black, as it’s seen as an examination of ideology within Black culture. The intersection of the two colors displays many historical moments in Black history, as well as touching base on the American South and Black music. This book was released on Jan. 28, so be sure to get your hands on it!
- Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray
Set in 1919, there’s a lot of civil unrest within the community of Harlem. Jessie Redmon Fauset becomes the new editor of The Crisis, which is a Black magazine founded by W.E.B Du Bois and is on the search of finding writers whose voices will be heard. During this prominent moment in her life, Fauset is determined to overcome the sexism that is thrown at her and create her own legacy.
- No Ordinary Love by Myah Ariel
Now we all know how powerful PR relationships can be. But, what if that fake relationship turns into a real romance? In this novel, pop star Ella and pro-athlete Miles are forced to be in a PR relationship. In the midst of a messy divorce, Ella is determined to make sure her reputation is not ruined, even if that means she has to play along with a scandal. This steamy romance will make way on Apr. 1!
- Flirting Lessons by Jasmine Guillory
This queer romance will for sure amplify your lessons in flirting! This novel follows Avery, who doesn’t have much dating experience, and Taylor Cameron, the biggest flirt in Napa Valley. Put these two together, and some magic is expected to happen. Their weekly lessons deepen their connection with one another, despite Avery seeming hesitant about her feelings for Taylor. Expect this book to be everywhere on Apr. 8.
- Can’t Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan
Need a little inspiration? Ryan opens up about how women have to go through sacrifice after sacrifice in life, and to be honest, it can seem like a lot. Hendrix Barry, the main character, is suffering from one of the lowest points of her life, although she has everything she’s dreamed of. Despite what life throws at us, Ryan reassures women everywhere that finding true happiness starts with us. If you want to add this book to your TBR, it’ll be available on May 13!
- The Tiny Things Are Heavier by Esther Ifesinachi Okonkwo
Sommy leaves her home in Nigeria to pursue grad school in the United States, two weeks after suffering a tragedy involving her brother. During her time in the States, she meets a guy named Bryan, who also has Nigerian roots. As these two realize they have shared trauma, their bond strengthens. Facing the power of familial love and hardship, Sommy is determined to do whatever it takes to protect the one she loves. This novel will be available on June 24.
Out of all of the books that are expected to be released this year, I’m sure that one of these lovely picks will end up on your year-end list!