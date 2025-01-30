Sorry Not Sorry, But Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s To Riches’ Just Wasn’t It

Netflix’s latest reality fix, W.A.Gs to Riches, spotlights eight wives, girlfriends, and exes of some seriously famous names — think Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, and Tyreek Hill. With its catchy title and flashy previews, many expected the new series to give an authentic look at how these women juggle motherhood, game-day schedules, and their own business ventures. However, after watching, viewers were left rolling their eyes, wondering what went wrong.

Set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Miami, W.A.Gs to Riches follows the women on their journey, highlighting a mix of budding entrepreneurs and social media influencers. From the beginning, the promo material promised a deep dive into the challenges of managing hectic travel plans and running successful brands. The concept of showing the real hustle behind the glitz sounded fresh — finally, a spotlight on women balancing partnership, motherhood, and entrepreneurship! But once the episodes dropped, the outcome felt more like “cue the catfights” than a celebration of empowered women, leaving fans feeling deceived.

Though drama is a staple of reality TV, W.A.Gs to Riches escalates conflict to shocking levels. Rather than engaging with relatable issues, viewers witness grown adults embroiled in blowout arguments over minor slights at lavish dinners or petty social media exchanges. For some, this guilty-pleasure drama may entertain, but for others, it’s downright frustrating.

Many viewers have pointed out that the show leans heavily into clichés typically associated with the “WAG” role: the gold-digger stereotype, trophy wife narratives, and constant shopping sprees. This narrow portrayal overshadows opportunities to showcase how these women are carving out their own careers in 2025 — a time when audiences seek true depth beyond designer outfits and squabbles.

Another concern is the “mean girl” vibe that permeates the show. Arguments escalate quickly, leaving some viewers feeling the women are more inclined to undermine each other than offer support. Compounding the discomfort are claims of colorism, with some cast members reportedly receiving different treatments based on their skin tone.

@taraelaine__ Idk why I expected anything more than drama from this show they love to put us on the screen just to argue and fight with eachother #wagstoriches ♬ original sound – Tara Elaine

Some of the cast members decided to address the controversy head-on. Sharelle Rosado spoke about how the editing may have exaggerated certain conflicts and left out key moments of genuine sisterhood among the women. “I wouldn’t say ‘mean girl.’ of course, it’s T.V.”

Despite the casts’s explanations, fans remain divided.Some agree that reality TV thrives on selective editing, while others feel the attitudes displayed on-screen weren’t just for the cameras. Either way, the controversy has only fueled the show’s viral discussion, making W.A.Gs a hot topic long after its premiere.

These women are tied to major stars in the sports and hip-hop worlds and have stories that extend well beyond sipping champagne at rooftop parties. They are often involved in philanthropic efforts, running successful businesses, or navigating the public eye’s unique challenges. Unfortunately, W.A.Gs to Riches offers only glimpses of these narratives. This was a missed opportunity to challenge the traditional portrayal of WAGs and highlight their multifaceted lives.

Naturally, social media exploded with reactions. Viewers have criticized the show for failing to deliver the anticipated inside look at driven women juggling multiple roles — opting instead for recycled petty conflicts found in many other reality shows.

If you crave flashy shots of designer bags mixed with “Did she really say that?!” drama, W.A.Gs to Riches might still scratch that itch. Just be prepared: the enticing previews that promised a glimpse into real-life struggles and entrepreneurial journeys may have been misleading.

With such a dynamic cast connected to names like Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, and Tyreek Hill, there’s undoubtedly more to these women’s stories. Here’s hoping that if Netflix renews this show for a second season, viewers will finally see the deeper narratives they’ve been longing for. Until then, expect the side-eyes and the social media commentary to continue flowing.

What do you think—can W.A.Gs to Riches redeem itself, or did it miss the mark altogether?