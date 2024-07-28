ICYMI, Loren Gray’s Starring In A Raunchy High School Comedy

Besties, we have a new raunchy, high school comedy coming our way. Say hello to Netflix’s newest teen angst movie, Incoming, written and directed by the Chernin brothers, Dave and John, which is to be released on Aug. 23.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the film is about four freshmen who “are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party.” Who doesn’t want to watch a movie about party-crashing freshmen and the chaos that ensues?

The cast of the film is stacked, to say the least. Some of the most notable are TikTok star Loren Gray, who plays it-girl, Katrina, and Mason Thames from The Black Phone who plays protagonist Benj. The Chernin brothers talked about their casting decisions with Tudum, sharing what specifically drew them to Gray and Thames.

“The first time we met Loren, we were just like, ‘Oh man, she’s really funny,’” John said. “She’s got a really fun sense of humor.” When discussing finding the perfect actor for the protagonist, John added, “Mason was someone we had just heard about… We had heard, like, ‘You have to see this kid in The Black Phone. He’s so great.’ And then he was just such a sweet kid and so badly wanted to be a part of this movie that he was like, ‘I will come in and I will read for anyone.’”

Other cast members include Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Kaitlin Olson, Ramon Reed, Bardia Seiri, Ali Gallo, Scott MacArthur, Thomas Barbusca, Kim Hawthorne, Victoria Moroles, Kayvan Shai, and Bobby Cannavale. With a cast this good, everyone should be seated on Aug. 23 to watch.

The Chernin brothers’ main inspiration for the film came from when they were kids and their neighbor throwing a party. “I remember me and Dave sitting by a window with the lights off just looking into the backyard at this raging high school house party next door thinking that is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” John told Tudum.

“We always wanted to write a high school movie,” Dave said. “So for 15-plus years we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads. He added, “We landed on the title of Incoming and realized, ‘Oh, this is four freshmen having this weird early-life identity crisis. ’That kind of became the engine for the story.”

Since the movie is a high school comedy, it will highlight the “coming of age” aspect that high school provides and “navigate the terrors of adolescence.”

As a personal sucker for high school comedies, I know I’ll be tuning in on Aug. 23 to watch Incoming!