National Voter Registration Day isn’t just another date on the calendar — at least, it doesn’t have to be! Since it first launched back in 2012, this civic holiday has helped more than 6 million Americans register to vote, thanks to the thousands of volunteers and organizations that work together for one big day of action. Every September, campuses, nonprofits, and community groups across the country host events, advocate online, and head out onto the streets to make sure as many people as possible are ready for upcoming election days.

For college students, this is the perfect time to get your voice out there. From tuition costs to reproductive rights to climate change, the issues on the ballots directly affect our futures. And Gen Z is already proving we’re a political force — registering is the first step in turning that influence into true change. Skipping out on registration means you are letting the opportunity pass you by on decisions that will impact everything from the classrooms we learn in to the apps we use every day.

So, whether you’re registering for the first time, double-checking your registration, or helping a friend fill out their form, here are some ways you can take action on National Voter Registration Day 2025.

Register Yourself To Vote

Registering to vote is the first step in making sure your voice counts, and it’s way easier than you might think. Depending on your state, you might be able to register entirely online with a driver’s license or a state ID; if not, you can either fill out a mail-in form or head to your local election office in person. What’s important is that you register early, because election deadlines vary by state, and some cut off registration as much as a month before any given election day. Getting registered now confirms that you’ll be ready to show up and out at the ballot box when it matters.

Check Your Registration Status

Already registered? Love that for you, but don’t stop there. If you just moved into a new apartment, moved states, or changed your name, your info might not match up anymore. Luckily, it only takes a few minutes to confirm online, and doing it now saves you from finding out on election day. Think of it like checking if your phone is on DND before you show your mom something — you don’t want a surprise popping up.

Volunteer At A Voter Registration Drive

Volunteering at a voter registration drive is one of the most rewarding and fun ways to get involved, because you’re not just talking about democracy, you’re living it. Nonpartisan nonprofits like HeadCount sets up tables at concerts and festivals where volunteers help people register before your favorite artist can even hit the stage, which means you are helping out along with rocking out at a show. If concerts are not your vibe, many campuses partner with the Voter Friendly Campus initiative, where students can run registration tables, host events, and make voting a normal part of college life.

Talk To Your Friends & Family About Registering To Vote

Getting yourself registered is important, but helping your friends and family to do the same can make an even bigger impact. Simply bringing it up in conversation, whether it’s over dinner or walking to class, normalizes the idea that registering to vote is just part of adulting. Talking about it helps take the confusion or hesitation out of the equation, and sometimes a reminder is all someone might need.

Post About Registering On Social Media

Let’s be real: If it’s not on your feed, did it really happen? Posting about registration is an easy way to get the word out, and reminds your followers to do the same. Drop a link in your bio, post a Story with a poll asking “Registered Yet?,” or make a TikTok showing how fast the process is. You could even hop on the Hamilton trend and make it look like you’re sneaking out the house to go register. The more you talk about it, the more normalized registering becomes — and the more change you may get to see in this country.