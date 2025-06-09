The “My 90 In A 35” TikTok Trend Has Users Letting It All Out

IDK about you, but I seriously can’t keep up with all of these TikTok trends. First, it was “This, but in a liberal way,” then it was the “holy airball” trend, and now my FYP is flooded with videos of people talking about “my 90 in a 35.” But what does this even mean?

If you’re employed and wondering WTF this trend is, what it means, and how you can participate, don’t worry, bestie, I’ve got your back.

ICYMI, the “90 in a 35” trend is all about sharing a photo or video with a song that hits so hard emotionally, that it makes you want to be speeding 90 miles per hour when the speed limit is 35. (Though, you definitely shouldn’t actually do this — drive safely!) On TikTok, users are letting it all out. From people saying they’re “flooring it” to “Crunk Ain’t Dead” by Duke Deuce, to videos of people falling while sprinting to “Tough Luck” by Laufey, this trend really has TikTok in an absolute chokehold.

Want to join in? The best thing about this trend, aside from how relatable it is, is how easy it is to participate. Just pick a song that completely wrecks you, whether it’s the one you scream-sing every time it plays or the one that makes you truly crash TF out the moment you hear it. Then, pair it with a video or photo that matches the vibe, and boom — you’ve officially shown your “90 in a 35.” It really is that easy.

Need some inspo? TikTok has you covered.

This, but the live version.

This Taylor Swift classic hit pretty hard for many users, including one who wrote, “drove past his house blasting this too many times.” Same, babe.

As for me? My “90 in a 35” is hands down “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo, or “All I Want, or low-key “the grudge.” Actually, just queue every single Olivia Rodrigo song, TBH.