Jacob Elordi’s Got A New Look & The Internet Has… Thoughts

I lied, put your clothes back on. We’re going to talk about how Jacob Elordi’s new look has everyone losing their minds. ICYMI, on Nov. 29, the actor appeared at the Marrakech Film Festival with a full beard alongside director Luca Guadagnino, actor Andrew Garfield, and more. Elordi hard-launched his beard in style, donning a dapper Bottega Veneta tuxedo. Needless to say, Elordi’s beard and long hair stunned many fans who have come to know him for his sharp jawline. Not long after getting a glimpse at his new look, fans rushed to social media to share their reactions, which have been mixed.

Those who’ve been watching the actor over the years have gotten used to his shaved appearance in shows like Euphoria and The Kissing Booth franchise. However, Elordi has been seemingly teasing this new shaggy appearance since September when he appeared at the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week. As a Bottega brand ambassador, Elordi sat front row with a mustache, which seemed to mark the beginnings of his new look.

While some fans are mourning the high school-esque appearance of Elordi, others think that his new appearance is the way to go. Beard or no beard, fans will forever be swooning over Elordi, and who can blame ‘em?

Needless to say, fans’s division over Elordi’s new appearance has *definitely* been entertaining, to say the least. Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Elordi’s transformation.

I like Jacob Elordi’s beard pic.twitter.com/gT1hS0H92v — biscooti cookie (@Abbykl1) November 30, 2024

many oomfs not fucking with his beard means more for me bc i’m a REAL jacob elordi lover idc pic.twitter.com/YGC0m9Jh0m — diego (@metasIasher) November 29, 2024

JACOB ELORDI GOT A BEARD???????

pic.twitter.com/7bArQXvdqB — carson (@carsonn_13) November 29, 2024

every time I see a picture of jacob elordi’s beard pic.twitter.com/fzRfnviht3 — 🌴subaru slut🪩 (@humanmisspiggy) December 1, 2024

idc if i look crazy, i think jacob elordi looks good with a beard pic.twitter.com/iYQKz2bnEY — karina (@thekarinadiaz) November 30, 2024

Other fans took to TikTok to give their commentary of his new style (some largely in favor, and others massively against).

Elordi’s new appearance could either be a stylistic choice or an easter egg for a future role, though fans aren’t yet certain. If one thing’s for sure, Elordi’s appearance will always inspire a never-ending dialogue (and FYI, I’m team beard).