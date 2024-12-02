Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi
Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Culture > Entertainment

Jacob Elordi’s Got A New Look & The Internet Has… Thoughts

Amanda Brown

I lied, put your clothes back on. We’re going to talk about how Jacob Elordi’s new look has everyone losing their minds. ICYMI, on Nov. 29, the actor appeared at the Marrakech Film Festival with a full beard alongside director Luca Guadagnino, actor Andrew Garfield, and more. Elordi hard-launched his beard in style, donning a dapper Bottega Veneta tuxedo. Needless to say, Elordi’s beard and long hair stunned many fans who have come to know him for his sharp jawline. Not long after getting a glimpse at his new look, fans rushed to social media to share their reactions, which have been mixed.

Those who’ve been watching the actor over the years have gotten used to his shaved appearance in shows like Euphoria and The Kissing Booth franchise. However, Elordi has been seemingly teasing this new shaggy appearance since September when he appeared at the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week. As a Bottega brand ambassador, Elordi sat front row with a mustache, which seemed to mark the beginnings of his new look.

While some fans are mourning the high school-esque appearance of Elordi, others think that his new appearance is the way to go. Beard or no beard, fans will forever be swooning over Elordi, and who can blame ‘em? 

Needless to say, fans’s division over Elordi’s new appearance has *definitely* been entertaining, to say the least. Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Elordi’s transformation.

Other fans took to TikTok to give their commentary of his new style (some largely in favor, and others massively against). 

@whiteboyonthebeat

He’s clearly not handling it well…

♬ original sound – Hi
@bellg9ls

He looks good, I just have to get used to it😭 #jacobelordi #fypシ #xyzbca

♬ original sound – bella
@ryanmmichaels

♬ suara asli – Galuh – Galuh

Elordi’s new appearance could either be a stylistic choice or an easter egg for a future role, though fans aren’t yet certain. If one thing’s for sure, Elordi’s appearance will always inspire a never-ending dialogue (and FYI, I’m team beard). 

Amanda Brown is a current national writer for Her Campus, focusing largely on the Entertainment & Culture vertical. She was formerly the Summer 2024 Entertainment & Culture intern, writing about all things pop culture! Beyond Her Campus, Amanda is a sophomore Writing and Rhetoric major with an Honors Interdisciplinary Studies minor at James Madison University. Amanda is the Founder/President/Editorial Director of JMU's Spoon University chapter and the Junior Social Media Manager of JMU's Her Campus chapter. She is also a member of Gamma Phi Beta. In her free time, Amanda loves binge-watching reality TV (especially while drinking iced lattes) and going on long walks (ideally using it as a yap session or listening to music). Amanda loves reading romance novels while listening to Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams.